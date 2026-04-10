Leighton Kuah’s clean sweep helps ACS(I) reclaim B Division bowling title

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Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) bowler Leighton Kuah, 15, celebrating after a strike during the final round of the National School Games B Division boys' bowling competition.

SINGAPORE – After sweeping the singles, doubles and quartets titles at the 2025 National School Games C Division bowling competition, Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) student-athlete Leighton Kuah had high expectations for the 2026 National School Games season.

Replicating the feat was a daunting task, especially with the 14-year-old coming up against older competitors as he moved up to the B Division, but he was confident in his abilities.

A rare double-triple was the Secondary 3 student’s reward on April 10, when he won the quartets event at Safra Mount Faber with his teammates Evan Peh, Jake Yeo and Bennett Tay to add to the singles and doubles titles won earlier.

His achievement contributed towards a successful campaign for ACS(I), as they recaptured the overall B Division boys’ crown.

He said: “I’m feeling very happy and proud. I’m so glad that even though last year we didn’t win, we were able to redeem ourselves and do really well this year.

“I feel quite happy because it was telling of my entire journey and all the hard work that I’ve put in. I’m also really thankful to all my teammates and I hope we’ll be able to bowl like this again.”

On the final day of the bowling competition, Leighton and his teammates finished the quartets event with a 5,120 pinfall total, edging out Singapore Sports School’s (SSP) Jensson Lim, Zachary Lim, Darius See and Lucas Goh (5,067) for the title.

Another ACS(I) quartet comprising Aldric Tay, Oliver Lee, Leslie Yeo and Caleb Tan (4,994) were third, while ACS (Barker Road)’s Thaddeus Chiang, Joven Lee, Seth Low and Jacob See (4,957) placed fourth.

A school’s points are the summation of the total pinfalls of top four singles, top two doubles and top quartets, which determine the divisional title.

At the end of the two-week competition, ACS(I) racked up 15,652 total pinfalls to reclaim the title they last won in 2024.

SSP was second with 15,321 pinfalls, followed by ACS (Barker Road) and Maris Stella High School, who had 14,791 and 14,471 respectively.

Bowlers from ACS (Independent) posing for a photo after winning the National School Games B Division boys’ bowling title. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Leighton attributed their success to a strong team spirit, which was fostered through training hard together. Outside of the sport, they also enjoy going out for meals together and playing mobile games like Brawl Stars and Clash Royale.

He said: “We’re all very supportive of each other and we believe in each other fully and that really helped all of us show up and do well today.”

ACS(I) captain Girishvar Ramamoorthy, 15, was proud of how the team redeemed themselves after finishing fourth in 2025.

He said: “We had a very good team spirit, everyone was nice to each other and encouraged each other. Even in tough moments where we opened frames, we still didn’t give up, we still cheered loud and we fought for the school.

“Last year we were a bit complacent, so this year we were vigilant and diligent and fought for every shot.”

In the girls’ competition, Methodist Girls’ School (MGS) picked up their third straight B Division title, after knocking down 14,022 pins, ahead of SSP (13,847), St Margaret’s School (Secondary) (13,041) and Tanjong Katong Girls’ School (12,958).

While it was SSP’s Ng Xuan Ru, Karissa Zhou, Natalie Poh and Nur Iffah Amberlynn Zulhaidi who emerged quartets champions with 4,773 pinfalls, MGS – whose two teams came in second and fourth – prevailed in the fight for the divisional title.

Bowlers from Methodist Girls' School posing for a photo after winning the National School Games B Division girls’ bowling title. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Earlier in the competition, MGS’ Tan Rui Lin and Charmaine Toh captured the silver and bronze respectively in the singles event.

Captain Rachel Foo partnered Layla Jane Pereira to claim the doubles title, while Mabelle Tan and Charmaine won the silver.

On what it meant to secure their third consecutive B Division title, 15-year-old Rachel said: “It gives us the gratitude to be thankful of whatever we have and also to be humble.

“It’s not always about winning, but also being there for one another and it gives hope for the future juniors who hope to achieve the same next year and in the following years.”