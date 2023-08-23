Kiaan’s brilliance makes the difference in ACS(I)’s C Division cricket win over RI

SINGAPORE – Growing up, Anglo-Chinese School (Independent)’s Kiaan Shah idolised the late cricketer Shane Warne, one of the sport’s best leg-spin bowlers of all time.

On Wednesday, the 13-year-old used the technique he had picked up from watching the Australian legend to help ACS(I) beat Raffles Institution by nine wickets in the National School Games C Division boys’ cricket final at the Singapore Cricket Club’s Dempsey Field.

Kiaan, who took four out of the nine wickets that RI lost, was delighted with his performance, which enabled his team to win their sixth consecutive title.

He said: “I feel very happy because I didn’t expect that. There was so much pressure in the final but, after I took four wickets, I was really ecstatic and jubilant.”

Leg spin is a type of bowling technique in cricket. It involves the bowler using his right arm to deliver the ball, with the ball spinning from right to left after bouncing on the pitch.

RI, who won the toss and elected to bat first, scored 67 for nine in 20 overs. ACS(I) hit 68 in 14.2 overs to win by nine wickets.

Kiaan was introduced to the sport by his father when he was eight. After watching Warne shatter records and become the bowler who took the second most wickets in Test cricket history, he was determined to follow his idol’s style.

He explained: “I was inspired by him to become a leg spinner, it fascinated me how the ball can just spin so perfectly every time he does it, so I decided to pick up (the technique).”

And it has certainly paid off for him and the team, with coach Sarika Siva Prasad highlighting the impact Kiaan brings to the team.

The 63-year-old said: “When he first came into the team, I told him you’re going to be my match winner.

“This little boy is a fantastic bowler and every game he’s called upon, he has performed for me.”

The Secondary 1 student added: “From the start, coach Sarika... told me I would be the game changer in the final.

“He advises me to... focus on giving (my) best. This has helped me raise my confidence level.”

Even though the 1.55m Kiaan is small in build, his playing style suited Prasad’s game strategy perfectly.

The coach said: “In the second half, I told the boys to believe in themselves and look to take wickets because if we do that the pressure’s on (RI) as they’re not leading by that many runs.

“The plan really worked. They kept losing wickets, which did not help them at all.”