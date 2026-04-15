Inspired by idols’ rituals, HCI’s Jonathan Hoare and RI’s Anson Loh win NSG titles

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Jonathan Hoare (left) of Hwa Chong Institution celebrating his win in the A Division boys' 100m final during the National School Games at the National Stadium on April 15, 2026.

SINGAPORE – While the National Stadium pulsed with the roar of supporters in the stands for the National School Games (NSG) track and field championships on April 15, Jonathan Hoare stood apart in a moment of stillness.

Admitting he was nervous while in his lane just before the A Division boys’ 100m final, the Hwa Chong Institution (HCI) sprinter took a deep breath and crossed his arms tightly against his chest, imagining there was a baby within his grasp.

The ritual to calm himself down worked a treat as the 17-year-old surged to victory in 10.81 seconds, ahead of Raffles Institution’s (RI) Wang Qiyue (10.90sec) and defending champion Joshua Lee (10.98sec) of Anglo-Chinese School (Independent).

Jonathan, who had also clinched the A Division boys’ 200m title at Choa Chu Kang Stadium two days earlier, said: “I’m over the moon. Getting two golds in my first year of A Division feels like a really big accomplishment. Before this, my only golds were last year’s B Division (in the 100m and 200m).”

Crediting his pre-race ritual as key to the victory, he said it was inspired by his idol, Italian sprinter Marcell Jacobs – who stunned the field to win the Tokyo Olympics 100m final in 2021.

Jonathan, who described himself as an “underdog” like Jacobs, said that he was feeling nervous as he had clocked 11.09 during the heats and felt intimidated by the timings of Joshua (10.94) and Qiyue (11.04).

“This year was really stiff competition between me, Joshua and Qiyue, and it could be anyone’s game, but I’m glad that I came out victorious,” said Jonathan, who had registered 10.98sec during the semi-finals, just behind Qiyue (10.94) but in front of Joshua (11.03).

Also drawing inspiration from an idol’s pre-competition habits was RI thrower Anson Loh.

In the A Division boys’ discus final, the 17-year-old – who had retained his NSG shot put title on April 9 – turned to a similar source after a shaky series saw his fifth throw chalked off due to a foul.

Heading into his final attempt, Anson replayed scenes of Swedish athlete Daniel Stahl at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in his mind.

Anson Loh in action during the A Division Boys’ Discus (1.50kg) final on April 15 at the National Stadium. CREDIT: COURTESY OF NG CHOON HUN

“He did this tiny little ritual... he was just goofing around... and then on the very last throw, he secured himself (the title),” said Anson.

“He basically bowed down (with his hands pressed together) before he threw, so I did that with the discus (between my hands). I literally copied his routine.”

Embracing the humour helped him ease the pressure during the final attempt, a winning effort of 52.06m for the teenager, who has held several national age-group records since Secondary 2.

His teammate Jaden Chew followed closely in second with 51.53m, while HCI’s Li Yufeng took bronze with 48.55m.

The morning session also produced a meet record, as Cedar Girls’ Secondary School’s Sommer Lim dominated the C Division girls’ 1,500m, pulling well ahead of the field.

Her winning time of 4min 50.03sec broke the 21-year-old record of 4:57.24 set by Yvonne Lin of Hua Yi Secondary School, as she retained the title.

Behind her was Anglican High School’s Adelia Lee (5:09.87) and St Anthony’s Canossian Secondary School’s Ayra Daanya Faizal (5:12.53).

Sommer Lim of Cedar Girls’ Secondary School leading the field during the National School Games C Division girls’ 1,500m final at the National Stadium on April 15, 2026. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

The victory marked her second gold of the meet, having retained her 3,000m title less than a week ago. Despite the double triumph, Sommer was not fully satisfied with her performance.

“I wanted to break my national record, but I couldn’t do it today,” she said.

The 13-year-old, who set both the national Under-15 and U-17 1,500m record with her 4:47.14 timing at the Singapore Athletics All Comers Meet 2 in February, has set her sights on bettering herself.

Rounding off a day marked by multiple double-gold performances, Chloe Tan of Eunoia Junior College clinched the A Division girls’ 100m title in 12.14sec, well ahead of ACS (I) pair Chloe Chee (12.45) and Alexa Tan (12.78).

The win marked a striking turnaround for Chloe Tan, who had finished sixth in the event in 2025.

Chloe Tan of Eunoia Junior College (second from right) wins the A girls’ 100m at the National School Games at the National Stadium on Apr 15, 2026. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

This was her second gold of the 2026 meet, following her 200m victory on April 13.

“Never in my life would I have imagined I’d be able to run timings like this,” she said.

“Because it’s my last year, I wanted to try to get as many medals as I can to make up for all the years that I didn’t get medals.”