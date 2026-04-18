Hwa Chong Institution’s A Div girls extend reign with eighth straight NSG track and field title

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

From right: Hwa Chong Institution's Choo Jiayi celebrating with her teammates Huang Tianai and Sun Lanning after winning the A Division girls' 4X400m relay at the National School Games track and field championships on April 17, 2026.

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

SINGAPORE – Stepping on the National Stadium track on April 17, Hwa Chong Institution (HCI) sprinter Choo Jia Yi returned to familiar grounds, as she was part of the quartets that swept the A Division girls’ 4x100m and 4x400m relay titles at the 2025 National School Games (NSG) track and field championships.

There was a lot of self-doubt this time around, however, as HCI had finished only third in the 4x100m relay heats. But, turning to two-time Olympic 400m hurdles champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone for inspiration, the first-leg runner helped her school retain both titles.

The relay double on the final day of the 2026 NSG meet was the icing on the cake, as HCI topped the A Division girls’ overall standings for an eighth consecutive season.

“I think (getting first place) was honestly so crazy,” said Jia Yi. “There was a lot of uncertainty whether we would actually win, because in our heats, we actually qualified third (in the 4x100m relay)... We were feeling very anxious about our race.”

But the 17-year-old, who visualised McLaughlin-Levrone’s “free and easy” running style, got off to a good start before Huang Tianai, Tan Le Xiao and Rachel Soh helped HCI win in 48.83sec. They ended ahead of Anglo-Chinese School (Independent), who clocked 49.477sec, and Eunoia Junior College (49.48sec).

In the 4x400m relay, Jia Yi, Tianai, Sun Lanning and Fu Yu clocked 4:06.15, with ACS(I) second in 4:08.28 and Dunman High School (4:12.84) third.

HCI had won the A Division girls’ overall title from 2017 to 2019 and, after the next two seasons were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, they continued to stamp their dominance from 2022 to 2026.

“We’re glad to continue this legacy and we will always return to fight with our best to defend this title,” said Le Xiao, their captain.

Rachel Soh from Hwa Chong Institution (right) helping her school win the A Division girls’ 4x100m relay in the National School Games track and field championships on April 17, 2026. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

HCI also found success in the A Division boys’ 4x100m relay, clocking 42.13sec to edge out defending champions ACS(I) by just 0.03sec, a remarkable turnaround after finishing fifth in 2025. Raffles Institution (RI) were third in 42.62sec.

The victory was especially meaningful for HCI first-year junior college student Benjamin Shai, as the event marked his first final and first gold at the NSG.

Benjamin Shai (second from left) of Hwa Chong Institution edging out ACS(I)’s Joshua Lee (No. 53) at the finish line of the A Division boys’ 4x100m relay in the National School Games track and field championships on April 17, 2026. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Previously from the School of Science and Technology, Singapore, Benjamin shared that he had limited access to structured training in secondary school, making the transition to HCI’s more rigorous programme a challenging one.

The 16-year-old largely credits teammate Jonathan Hoare for his support and motivation, saying: “After every race and training session, he checks in on me and my progress. I look up to him a lot, and as a track athlete, I admire his ability and consistency.”

Ben said Jonathan gave HCI a big lead with his second-leg run, helping him to surge ahead of ACS(I)’s Joshua Lee on the anchor leg to secure the title. HCI’s other runners were Fu Zixuan and Jervis Lim.

That was not enough for HCI to win the overall A Division boys’ title, though. They finished second, behind RI, who secured their fourth consecutive crown. Victoria Junior College were third.

RI’s A Division captain Manuj Reddy said: “It was a true team effort. Everyone played their part, and this championship feels very special because of how supportive we were of each other.”

Another winning run was extended in the A Division boys’ 1,500m, with ACS(I)’s Reuben Loke claiming his fifth consecutive title over the distance, a streak dating back to his first appearance in Secondary 2.

Reuben Loke (centre) from ACS(I) celebrates after winning the A Division boys’ 1,500m race at the National School Games track and field championships on April 17, 2026. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

“I’ve been dreaming of this for quite a while, ever since I won my fourth one last year. Honestly, I still can’t believe it,” said the 18-year-old.

Despite trailing Anglo-Chinese JC’s Jeyaseelan Sai Hayagreev for much of the race, Reuben remained unfazed.

“I still felt well within myself, and I’ve been in this situation quite a few times before,” said Reuben, who won in 4:16.78, ahead of teammate Sebastian Chong (4:17.11) and RI’s Thiagarajan Kavinrajen Muthan (4:17.36).

Victory also came as redemption for Reuben, who had failed to retain his 5,000m title on April 6, finishing fourth due to a calf injury.

He added that the setback became a source of motivation. “Since this was my last track event, I wanted to do it for AC,” he said, dedicating his victory to the friends who came down to support him.

In the B Division, HCI topped the overall boys’ standings, ahead of RI and ACS(I).

CHIJ St Nicholas Girls’ School claimed the girls’ title, ahead of Cedar Girls’ Secondary School and Nanyang Girls’ High School.

In the C Division, RI clinched the overall boys’ championship, with HCI second and ACS(I) third.

Nanyang emerged overall girls’ champions, followed by St Nicholas and Cedar.

On the final day of the April 15-17 Singapore Open also at the National Stadium, pole vaulter Ashlee Ong bettered her own Under-20 national record with a 3.62m effort to win the women’s event. Her previous best was 3.61m set in March.

Elizabeth Poh also rewrote her own U-20 national record (59:13.85) in the women’s 10,000m racewalk, clocking 58min 47.32sec for the silver.

In the men’s triple jump, SEA Games bronze medallist Gabriel Lee won with a leap of 15.72m, ahead of Malaysia’s Izzul Haniff Raffi (15.53m) and Kansai University’s Yuito Sueto (15.24m).

Team Singapore also clinched two silvers in the men’s and women’s 4x100m relays.

Tia Rozario finished second in the women’s triple jump with her 12.80m effort to add to her long jump silver from the day before. Indonesia’s Maria Londa was first in 12.94m, while Malaysia’s Nurkhaleesa Awang (12.13m) was third.

After three days of competition, Singapore’s athletes claimed seven golds, 16 silvers and 10 bronzes.

– Additional reporting by Melvyn Teoh