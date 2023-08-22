‘Heart-stopping’ win as ACS (I) beat St Andrew’s 36-34 in C Division rugby final

SINGAPORE – When the ball left Wesley Choo’s boot near the end of the National School Games C Division rugby boys’ final on Tuesday, the 1,000-strong crowd held their collective breath.

With St Andrew’s Secondary School having scored a crucial try against Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) just moments earlier to reduce the deficit to 36-34, a two-point conversion would have sent the match at the Jurong West Stadium into extra time.

Alas, Wesley’s attempt sailed centimetres wide of the right post, sending the ACS(I) players and supporters into delirium as they sealed their sixth consecutive title.

It was also their 24th victory in 30 finals since 1993.

The Saints, meanwhile, were denied an opportunity to mount an improbable comeback – by mere centimetres.

Wesley, 13, collapsed to the ground in disbelief.

“I let my team down, the supporters, the parents and everybody that was with us for the whole season,” said the Secondary 1 student, still in tears.

“It was such an important kick so I took more time to warm up. I was really hoping the kick went in but this one just didn’t.”

Saints coach Sam Chan said: “Wesley is usually very accurate with his conversions but this one was from a tough position and maybe the pressure got to him.

“I think rugby is like that, you know. You win some, you lose some, right? The boys really tried their best.”

Chan’s side had started slow, after individual errors led to ACS(I) seizing a 21-3 advantage midway through the first half, courtesy of two tries from fly-half Iestyn John.