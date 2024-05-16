Goalkeeper T.S. Deyveekan the hero as Victoria JC stun RI to win A Division boys’ hockey title

SINGAPORE – Goalkeeper T.S. Deyveekan’s determination to postpone surgery for an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in December paid off on May 15, when he helped the Victoria Junior College (VJC) hockey team claim the National School Games’ A Division boys’ title.

The 18-year-old pulled off three saves in the penalty shoot-out as VJC beat Raffles Institution 3-2 after the match ended 1-1 in regulation time at the Sengkang Hockey Stadium.

Not only was it VJC’s first A boys’ title since 2016, the victory also avenged their 4-0 loss in the 2023 final to the same opponents, whose five-year stranglehold on the crown has ended.

The victory was especially sweet for Deyveekan, who joined the hockey team only in July 2023 and was initially their reserve custodian before the first-choice goalkeeper was injured in mid-season.

Deyveekan said: “I was actually very scared because I started hockey only last July. The RI goalkeeper has more experience than me.

“My ACL tear was the biggest motivation during the shoot-out. I had begged my doctor to allow me to continue playing. So I didn’t come here just to lose.”

He saved efforts from Nathan Ball, Govindaraj Ramanathan and Nathaniel Tan.