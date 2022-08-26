From 'keeper to scorer

The boy between the posts turned unexpectedly into goalscorer and hero at the Jalan Besar Stadium yesterday, when Victoria School (VS) beat Tanjong Katong Secondary School (TKSS) 2-1 in extra time to lift their first East Zone C Division football trophy since 2015.

In rarely witnessed scenes, VS goalkeeper and captain Kaden Foo was sent up front as a forward in the 47th minute with his team trailing 1-0, and the 14-year-old delivered the equaliser five minutes later in front of a stunned crowd.

Kaden converted a free kick from 40m out to the delight of his teammates, who sprinted towards him as he ran around the field celebrating.

And to erase any doubts of the first goal being a fluke, Kaden - now back in goal - delivered another sublime free kick two minutes from the end of the 10-minute extra time, lobbing the ball from 45m to beat his TKSS counterpart and complete the comeback for his side.

Kaden admitted that he was surprised to find himself in the striker's role, but he trusted his coach Lawrence Lee.

He said: "My coach wanted me to play as a striker because I can shoot long balls. I was pretty lost (because I'm not a striker) but I trust him and look up to him and it resulted in something good.

"I was just thinking about where to place the ball because it was raining today, so the field was very wet and the bounce was pretty irregular. I tried to curl it onto the floor so it will bounce higher."

Lee chose the unusual tactic as he knew Kaden could score goals, having practised similar long free kicks during training.

He said: "He's an aggressive player and he can shoot so we wanted him to go up front and take shots."

The 62-year-old also praised his charges for their discipline and determination, even when they could not have in-person training during the pandemic.

He added: "They've worked hard. Even when we do (training over) Zoom, they still gave their 100 per cent. They're very disciplined and take instructions very well.

"Today was 50-50, TKSS are a good side as well but I'm very excited for and proud of the boys."

While the game had a lively start, neither team had a clear chance at goal until the 26th minute when the ball slipped through Kaden's hands while he was trying to make a clearance. TKSS' Atheeq Mahboob then slotted home into an unmarked net to give his team the lead.

After the break, Victoria turned on the heat, playing more aggressively and creating more chances.

Thirteen minutes from time - each half was 30 minutes - Kaden was swopped out of goal and went from villain to hero for VS.

The shiny trophy in his hands is a reward for a brilliant final outing in his first C Division inter-school tournament, and Kaden is already looking to improve his fitness ahead of next year's B Division competition, though he doubts he will switch to forward.

Despite the loss, TKSS captain Danny Hilman, 14, was proud that his teammates always gave their 100 per cent in training and on the pitch.

The Secondary 2 student said: "We can rebound from this loss, we can look at the positives and reflect on the mistakes we made during this game and achieve better results next year."