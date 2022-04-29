School Sports: Twins inspire Swiss Cottage to first B Division girls' floorball title

SINGAPORE - Given the high-tempo and competitive affair in the B Division girls' floorball final between Swiss Cottage Secondary School and Meridian Secondary School on Friday (April 29), student-athletes from both camps would have had a reason to feel dazed.

But by the end of the match which saw Swiss Cottage clinch their first B Division girls' floorball title after a 2-1 penalty shootout win following a 2-2 draw at Jurong Secondary School , Meridian's floorballers were indeed seeing double.

Swiss Cottage's twin sisters Nurul Syahidah and Nurul Syaurah powered their side to a historic victory with a goal each in regulation time before Syahidah converted the winning penalty during the shoot-out.

Syahidah said that revenge was on the top of their minds going into the final. In the preliminary round, Meridian had defeated Swiss Cottage 6-5.

The Secondary 3 student said: "We have been working hard over the last few months and we had so much of regret after losing to Meridian earlier. We redeemed ourselves today."

The bespectacled duo, who are also classmates in school, said they they spend time practising at home and admitted that a friendly rivalry to outdo each other has pushed them to perform well in this year's competition.

Both players, who are forwards, have combined for almost 20 goals this year. They hope to don the national kit together in the future.

Said Syaurah: "We motivate each other all the time and it's easy to play alongside my sister. We want to pursue floorball at the competitive level and hopefully represent Singapore one day."

Swiss Cottage's floorball coach A. Nahendran revealed that Swiss Cottage's first floorball title was a result of hard work from the team but also lavished praise on his forward duo.

The 32-year-old, who revealed that he had pit his girls' side in sparring matches with their male counterparts in preparation for the tournament, said: "Syaurah and Syahidah have a special bond and I am sure they have a bright future ahead in this sport. What is great about them is that they are always looking to improve themselves. They can do better. Even today, I felt they could have taken more shots."