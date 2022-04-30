Fired-up mark sets 2 sprint marks

At his previous National School Games 100m race in 2019, Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) sprinter Mark Lee had clocked 11.33 seconds, finishing just behind Hwa Chong Institution's Zeen Chia (11.26sec).

Disappointed with his second place, Mark had pledged to work harder.

Yesterday, redemption arrived when the 18-year-old recorded a blistering 10.59sec in the A Division boys' 100m final to smash the 10.70sec record by Hwa Chong Institution's Donovan Chan in 2012 .

Completing the podium were his schoolmate Xavier Tan (10.93sec) and Tampines Meridian Junior College's Kieren Lee (11.20sec).

Yesterday's NSG record was the second one that Mark had broken in a week. On Monday, his 21.62sec effort in the 200m final also surpassed Donovan's 10-year-old record for that distance.

Recalling that 100m race three years ago, Mark, who could not compete in the NSG for the past two years due to the pandemic, said: "That race really humbled me and from then on my training almost doubled and I really committed myself to this.

"I knew that this was my last NSG and I wanted to make the most of it and I feel like I've been robbed of the last two years. I have put in so much work and I wanted to leave my mark on this competition."

He was also motivated to shave his timing further after clocking 10.95sec during qualification in the Australian Athletics Championships earlier this month.

"I just saw how much I can improve. Having such a bad race really fuelled me so I was very determined when I came back," he said.

Mark's coach and former national sprinter Hamkah Afik credited his attitude and also thanked his parents and his team of coaches.

"Mark has a great attitude and his focus, determination and hunger for success really amazes everyone," said Hamkah, whose four SEA Games medals included silvers in the 200m (1993) and the 4x100m (2003).