Eunoia JC prevail over Victoria JC in penalty shoot-out for 3rd A Division girls’ hockey title

SINGAPORE – A bit of mind games and improved mental strength saw Eunoia Junior College (EJC) snatch back the A Division girls’ hockey crown from Victoria Junior College (VJC) following a nerve-racking penalty shoot-out on May 13.

Little separated both powerhouses, who had split the last four finals, as the National School Games match ended 0-0 after 60 minutes of regulation time. It had started an hour late after the activation of the lightning warning system.

With the teams locked at 1-1 after three attempts during the shoot-out, goalkeeper Rainelle Goh tried to put off her opponent with an abrupt shout, which seemed to work as VJC captain Noor Zahfira blazed her shot over the bar.

Maya Iqbal put EJC 2-1 up and on the brink of their third title before Rainelle performed more heroics by saving Bernice Ang’s attempt – to the delight of their players and fans among the 600-odd crowd at the Sengkang Hockey Stadium.

JC2 student Rainelle told The Straits Times: “We practised (penalty shoot-outs) a lot during training. I just tried to keep a calm mind and follow where the ball went.

“At first I wanted my other goalkeeper to join me and take turns. But they told us only one was allowed and my coach asked me if I was confident enough.

“I thought about it. I took a deep breath and I’m like, this is my last year of playing and I’ll just give it my all.

“Whatever the result is, the most important thing is I had fun.”

On her shout, Rainelle said: “The VJC goalkeeper also shouted, so I thought I could as well. But we both got a warning after.”