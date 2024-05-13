Eunoia JC prevail over Victoria JC in penalty shoot-out for 3rd A Division girls’ hockey title

SINGAPORE – A bit of mind games and improved mental strength saw Eunoia Junior College (EJC) snatch back the A Division girls’ hockey crown from Victoria Junior College (VJC) following a nerve-racking penalty shoot-out on May 13.
Little separated both powerhouses, who had split the last four finals, as the National School Games match ended 0-0 after 60 minutes of regulation time. It had started an hour late after the activation of the lightning warning system.
With the teams locked at 1-1 after three attempts during the shoot-out, goalkeeper Rainelle Goh tried to put off her opponent with an abrupt shout, which seemed to work as VJC captain Noor Zahfira blazed her shot over the bar.
Maya Iqbal put EJC 2-1 up and on the brink of their third title before Rainelle performed more heroics by saving Bernice Ang’s attempt – to the delight of their players and fans among the 600-odd crowd at the Sengkang Hockey Stadium.
JC2 student Rainelle told The Straits Times: “We practised (penalty shoot-outs) a lot during training. I just tried to keep a calm mind and follow where the ball went.
“At first I wanted my other goalkeeper to join me and take turns. But they told us only one was allowed and my coach asked me if I was confident enough.
“I thought about it. I took a deep breath and I’m like, this is my last year of playing and I’ll just give it my all.
“Whatever the result is, the most important thing is I had fun.”
On her shout, Rainelle said: “The VJC goalkeeper also shouted, so I thought I could as well. But we both got a warning after.”
EJC’s Maya said: “After our loss last year, we really were determined to get the win and we did it. It didn’t click in my head at first (that we won) until everything was over.”
The two schools had met in the four previous finals. VJC prevailed in 2018 and 2023, while EJC won in 2019, ending VJC’s 16-year reign, and also in 2022. The Games were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.
VJC’s Zahfira conceded that nerves crept into the players after they failed to see out the game in normal time.
With seven minutes to play, Chloe Loh had the best chance to win it for VJC but struck the post after a nifty dribble from the right flank.
Zahfira said: “I feel like our girls played their best, no matter what happened during the game.
“Our spirits are still high and we still hold our VJC pride. Next year we’ll come back stronger after what happened today.”
EJC captain Tricia Ng attributed the win to the team’s improved mental toughness, adding: “I think at the final level, it’s not really about skill any more but about mentality.
“We practised visualisations of camaraderie and teamwork during our pre-match preparations.”
Robin Ng, 49, who has coached EJC since its inception in 2017, said: “I’m just relieved and happy for them. I think both schools worked equally hard. But when it comes to a shoot-out, it is anyone’s game.
“One team are going to cheer, one team are going to cry. That’s the reality of sport.”