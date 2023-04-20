Epee win in National School Games a confidence boost for SEA Games-bound Samuel Robson

SINGAPORE – After winning the A Division boys’ epee title at the OCBC Arena on Thursday, Samuel Robson walked away shocked.

The Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) Year Five student, who is a foil specialist, did not expect to go that far in the National School Games’ epee competition.

“Epee is not my main weapon… I was pleasantly surprised,” the national youth fencer said after defeating Singapore Sports School’s Tan Yun Kai 15-13 in the final.

The 17-year-old applies his motto “Victory favours neither the wicked nor the righteous, but the prepared” to everything he does. His preparedness came through in his triumph on Thursday, as he progressed through the rounds with ease.

Samuel, whose interest in fencing was piqued after watching the Pirates of the Caribbean movie when he was seven, will be eyeing gold when he makes his SEA Games debut in less than a month. He will be representing the Republic in foil fencing in Cambodia.

On his Games preparations, he said: “It’s been quite intense. I’ve got a lot of national training and I train a lot on my own. As long as I’m well-prepared, I feel like I’ll be confident going to the SEA Games.”

The boys’ epee bronze went to Hwa Chong Institution’s Lim Long Ting and Trevor Chow of ACS (I).

Samuel will get a chance to win another title when he takes part in the A boys’ foil competition on Friday.

While Yun Kai fell at the last hurdle, he can take heart from his vast improvement after finishing eighth in 2022.

The 17-year-old said: “I’m disappointed that I was unable to get gold, but it’s one of the better results I’ve got this season... This year, I prepared mentally and told myself it’s not as hard as I’m thinking.”

A tweak in preparations also helped Lia Swee clinch the A girls’ foil title after a 15-13 victory over her Anglo-Chinese Junior College teammate Halyn Chia. The duo also train together at the International Fencing School (IFS).

Lia had stopped formal training for two weeks before the competition and trained on her own at home with a chair as her “opponent”.

“I thought maybe I was at a disadvantage. But seeing the results today, it feels like my efforts practising at home paid off,” said the 17-year-old.

However, the second-year student said this will be her last fencing competition due to environmental factors.

“I was already losing interest. And I was trying to keep up with school and lectures. I had to sacrifice one of my commitments,” she said.

“Today I just wanted to have fun, I felt like my standards dropped but I realised I didn’t have to care about that, I should just give it all I’ve got since it’s the last time.”

Viacheslav Bobok, Lia’s IFS coach, said: “Some of my students have paused, some taking a break for studies. I think Lia may or may not stop.”

He also coaches Halyn and National Junior College’s Mishka Lai who was tied third with Raffles Institution’s Victoria Chew.

“Lia did very well today, she gave it her all, I’m very happy with all three of them,” he added.

The boys’ sabre event on Thursday afternoon saw Raffles Institution’s Trevor Leo winning gold, Ivan Tan of Hwa Chong Institution (HCI) settling for silver and his teammates Tan You Wen and Ryan Toh earning joint bronze.