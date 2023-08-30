Dunman High School come from behind to clinch their first C Div boys’ basketball title

SINGAPORE – Over a month ago, Dunman High School’s Taddeo Tay fractured his right wrist for the second time in two years.

The latest setback ruled him out of action for about four weeks. But the 14-year-old, who captains the school’s C Division basketball team, was undeterred. He even continued to attend training and practised with his left hand.

He returned to action in the preliminary round against Anderson Secondary School in mid-August before leading them to their first C Division boys’ basketball title after a 67-55 comeback win over Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) in the final at the OCBC Arena on Wednesday. Their previous best finish was a bronze in 2016.

“I couldn’t play for about four weeks, but I still went for training all the time to practise with my left hand,” said Taddeo, who admitted that he did feel a bit “rusty” after his injury layoff.

He had suffered a hairline fracture in his right wrist after falling in an East Zone second-round match against Dunman Secondary School on July 17. In 2022, he had fractured the same wrist, which left him in a cast for four months.

While he paid tribute to the team for their historic feat, Taddeo added: “At the start, we didn’t play to our full potential and ACS(I) played very well. Coach said that we always had a chance, but it’s whether we chose to grab it.”

Dunman High got off to a slow start, trailing ACS(I) 13-0 within five minutes. But they narrowed the deficit to 14-8 at the end of the first quarter.

They started the second period better. Forward Benny Lim netted a three-pointer and Kaynen Khoo scored seven points to turn the game around and help them lead 32-29.

A heroic performance from MVP Kain Shao then helped to seal the comeback with the power forward scoring 18 points in total and three other teammates ending in double digits.