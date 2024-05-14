Driven by hunger, Renfred Eng helps Nanyang JC retain A Division boys’ volleyball title

SINGAPORE – He may be smaller in stature by comparison, but Renfred Eng is certainly big in motivation after firing Nanyang Junior College (NYJC) past Hwa Chong Institution 3-0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-13) to retain the National School Games (NSG) boys’ A Division volleyball title on May 14.

Fuelled by the B Division victory with Catholic High School in 2023, the 17-year-old was determined to be part of the NYJC’s A Division team heading into this NSG season.

However, being the shortest spiker in the team at 1.80m, Renfred knew he had to improve in other aspects physically.

The Year 1 student said: “I needed to improve my jumps, so I put a lot of effort into training my legs so that I’m stronger.

“I put in a lot more hours, going to the gym and getting extra reps... I had the drive to be on this team.”

Those efforts paid off handsomely as the outside hitter’s powerful spikes whipped the crowd into a frenzy during the final at Our Tampines Hub.