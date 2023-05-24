Delight for twins as they lead Hwa Chong Institution to A Division boys’ and girls’ table tennis titles

SINGAPORE - The Tan family celebrated a day of double joy as twins Zhao Ray and Zhao Yun, both 18 and from Hwa Chong Institution (HCI), led their respective A Division table tennis boys’ and girls’ teams to victories on Wednesday.

At the Pasir Ris Sports Hall, Hwa Chong’s boys ended their 19-year wait for gold with a tightly contested 3-2 win over a Raffles Institution (RI) side that had claimed every title since 2005.

The girls’ team also prevailed against their Raffles counterparts, winning 4-1 to retain their championship. This meant HCI swept all four events – A Division boys and girls, B and C Division boys – they contested in for the first time in their history.

An euphoric Zhao Ray said: “We both wanted to win it together for the team. This is also a proud moment for our parents because they’ve been cheering us on during our matches. That helped me to calm my nerves and continue to focus.”

While his sister cruised to a 3-0 (11-2, 11-5, 11-1) win over RI’s Chloe Tan in the girls’ second singles match, Zhao Ray had to battle through a five-game thriller before defeating RI’s Xu Han 3-2 (9-11, 14-12, 9-11, 11-2, 11-8) in the opening singles game.

Having lost to the same opponent last year, Zhao Ray was determined not to let history repeat itself. He said: “My opponent Xu Han, he’s a very formidable opponent. We’ve been arch-rivals since young, so being able to defeat him means a lot to me.

“Last year I lost to him in the final and we ended up losing 3-2 overall. I’m just glad that I contributed to the team to win the match.”

Zhao Yun, who employs the “chopper” playing style, added: “We lost to them (RI) in the earlier round 4-1 but this time we were more mentally prepared to fight back and give it our all.