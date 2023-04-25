Bukit Panjang beat Swiss Cottage in B Division boys’ basketball final

SINGAPORE – Powered by the performances of Edwardson Molino, Elvis Lim and Leong Kim Hong, Bukit Panjang Government High School won the B Division boys’ basketball title on Tuesday after a convincing 75-61 win over Swiss Cottage Secondary School.

The trio scored 27, 21 and 18 points respectively at the OCBC Arena.

It was a repeat of the West Zone final two months ago, with Bukit Panjang prevailing over the same opponents 81-75.

It was Bukit Panjang’s first B Division title since at least 1988, according to records.

Edwardson, 15, who also goes by the nickname “EJ”, was satisfied with his team’s win. The Secondary 4 point guard said: “It’s my last season competing for my school in the National School Games (NSG), so I feel happy and proud that we won the National Championship.”

Bukit Panjang were unbeaten in their three games against Swiss Cottage in 2023 prior to the championship match, and this streak gave them confidence. Edwardson said: “We knew we were going to win, and we could not let ourselves down.”

Elvis, who won the final’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) award, paid tribute to his teammates. The Secondary 5 student said: “I am very grateful. Without the team, I do not think we would have made it this far.

“Getting this award does not mean I’m the only most valuable player on the court… the team (are) the real MVP.”

Both schools exchanged leads early on in the final with Bukit Panjang edging narrowly ahead 15-14 after the first quarter.

Edwardson, who managed just three points in the opening 10 minutes, then took over in the second period. He scored eight points as Bukit Panjang went on a 16-5 run to pull clear.

He said: “At the start, (the opponents) were pressuring me very hard and did not let me score as they knew I was the team’s biggest threat. I had to play a different role, allowing Elvis and my teammates to score.”

Elvis and Kim Hong did not disappoint as they combined for 26 points in the first half. Bukit Panjang led 33-26 going into the interval.

After the break, Swiss Cottage rallied and twice cut the deficit to just two points, but could not get any closer as Bukit Panjang eventually pulled away in the final quarter for a comfortable victory.

Swiss Cottage captain Wan Shafie, 16, who contributed a team-high 24 points, felt his team was too emotional, which impacted their performances. “We had only one objective, which was to win,” he said.