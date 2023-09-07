Broadrick Secondary School cricket team upbeat despite finishing bottom in first NSG season

SINGAPORE – Making their National School Games (NSG) debut in the recently concluded season, Broadrick Secondary School’s cricket team lost all their matches after being pitted against more established sides.

But their spirits were not dampened.

The 13 players, who had formed their own interest group to compete as their school does not offer cricket as a co-curricular activity, are already looking forward to next season.

Despite it being the September school holidays, six of the available players showed up for training in the Mountbatten-based school on Tuesday.

Coach S. Sivalingam, a flexi-adjunct teacher with the school, said of his team’s eagerness: “When they want to learn, I’m happy to work with them. They’re keen to improve and have a good team approach.”

The former national cricketer stressed that they have punched above their weight this season against champions Anglo-Chinese School (Independent), Raffles Institution, Victoria School and St Patrick’s School, who are all traditional cricket-playing schools.

He said: “I told them we’ve been elevated to that level, and they took up the challenge. I (even) have coaches from those schools coming to compliment them for doing well.”