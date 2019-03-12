School sports: Hwa Chong Institution's Togawa Mei sets Schools National pole vault record

SINGAPORE - Hwa Chong Institution (HCI) pole vaulter Togawa Mei set a championship record at the Schools National Track and Field Championships at Choa Chu Kang Stadium on Tuesday (March 12).

The 18-year-old cleared 3.19m on her third attempt, 0.01m higher than the previous mark set by Jurong Junior College's Carmel Teo in 2014.

"I didn't think much of it. I tried to keep it at the back of my mind because I didn't want to pressurise myself. I just wanted to jump like I always jump in training," she said.

Togawa won the gold medal ahead of Nanyang Girls' High's Christy Chng (3.05m) and HCI's Phoebe Choong (2.95m).

In the girls' A Division discus final, HCI achieved a one-two finish through Jasmin Phua and Foo Qi Xin who threw 38.41m and 31.47m respectively.

Wong Rui Yue of Victoria Junior College (VJC) finished third with a 30.86m throw.

Tedd Toh also won the boys' A Division long jump with a new personal best of 6.89m to complete HCI's sweep of the day's gold medals.

VJC pair Kampton Kam and Lim Rik jumped 6.81m and 6.66m to finish second and third respectively.