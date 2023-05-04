ACS(I) dominate in schools’ A Division bowling championships

SINGAPORE - Staying focused while under pressure worked like a charm for Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) student Chee Jaye Min as she led the girl’s A Division team to a historic overall bowling title at the National School Games on Thursday.

The team captain was feeling the strain after winning the singles title last week at the SuperBowl Mount Faber at Safra.

“There was more pressure because I wanted to keep up my scores. But the more stressful I am, the worse my performance gets, so I tried to look at the big picture instead of thinking about every throw.

“My focus was on winning the overall title with my teammates, and hopefully the all events title as well.”

The change in mentality helped Jaye Min regain her composure and win the quartet gold with Ella Tan, Choo Jing Le and Darlene Kan on Thursday to add to her titles in the doubles (with Ella) and all events.

The ACS(I) quartet knocked down 4,838 pinfalls to finish 538 pins ahead of Raffles Institution while Anglo-Chinese Junior College (ACJC) claimed third with 4,278 pinfalls.

The exploits of Jaye Min and her teammates also helped ACS(I) clinch their first overall girls’ A Division bowling title, which was also the school’s first overall girls’ crown in the division across all the sports. The team won with 13 points, 43 ahead of ACJC. St Andrew’s Junior College finished third with 60.

Points are calculated by adding the ranking of each school’s top four bowlers based on their total pinfalls in the tournament.

Jaye Min said: “There is added pressure this year because we were going for the overall title and it would be a first across all the sports in our school, but I think it made our performance better.

“It’s an honour. I’m very proud and happy I got to represent my school and win it for them.”

The ACS(I) fans in the lively crowd of 150 students and parents had much to celebrate as the school won the boy’s division title for the fifth consecutive time with 16 points, beating ACJC by four. Raffles Institution finished third with 87.