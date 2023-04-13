ACS(I) deny Hwa Chong another clean sweep of boys’ canoeing titles

SINGAPORE – Heading into the last race of the National School Games’ canoeing championships, the B boys’ K4-500m on Thursday, Hwa Chong Institution (HCI) looked set to repeat their 2022 clean sweep of the boys’ A, B and C division titles.
But Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) had other ideas.
Their quartet of Michael Cheong, Jasper Heng, Matthew Cheam and Tan Kye Ren were neck and neck with HCI’s Ang Sherzer, Binedell Noah Clyde, Kayden Chua and Nguyen Vu Kien Raymond as both sides glided down adjacent lanes, setting the stage for a nerve-racking finale at the MacRitchie Reservoir’s Paddle Lodge.
As they neared the shore, supporters felt compelled to give their teams the extra push. They got to their feet and roared their schools on. In the end, ACS(I) pipped HCI to the gold by 0.84sec with their 1min 43.26sec finish, which proved decisive in dashing HCI’s hopes for a second successive clean sweep.
With the win, ACS(I) went level on 66 points with HCI atop the B boys’ table. But ACS(I) were handed the title as they had clinched six gold medals, compared to HCI’s two.
ACS(I) captain Kye Ren said: “We were nervous because the competition was so close. There was pressure on every single one of us. We had to calm our nerves, trust our training and do as we planned.”
The 15-year-old added: “We will remain humble about ending HCI’s streak but I am very proud of everyone in my team.”
Despite coming so close to a clean sweep again, HCI teacher-in-charge Violet Teo was not disappointed. She said: “We technically tied in points. We just lost in the number of medals. I’m already very proud of them. A clean sweep is not important, what’s more important is the work they put in.”
Although they narrowly lost the B boys’ title, HCI were the dominant school in canoeing, having won the A and C boys’ events, as well as the A girls’ title.
HCI’s A boys’ captain Chung Wai Keong, who won the C2-1000 and C2-500 categories, said: “Everyone put in a lot of effort this year and managed to prove themselves today.”
Teammate Pan Congchang was also among their top performers in the A division. The national athlete won the K1-1000m and K1-500m events.
The 17-year-old, who was also a part of Singapore’s bronze-winning quartet in the SEA Games men’s K4-500m in 2022, spoke about the team’s camaraderie and unity, adding: “It was fulfilling to see everyone pushing and giving their all during the races.”
Shona Chan, coach of HCI’s A girls and C boys, said: “I’m happy for them because they trained very hard. The girls especially were very disciplined, they would train on their own too, in between lessons, or when we couldn’t train on public holidays.”
National Junior College (NJC) retained the B girls’ crown, while the C girls’ title was claimed by Crescent Girls’ School.
NJC captain Katelynn Ho was glad that her team managed to steady their nerves to emerge victorious.
The 16-year-old said: “We came into this competition very nervous because we knew there’d be a tough fight but I think everyone pulled through and did their best.”