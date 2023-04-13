ACS(I) deny Hwa Chong another clean sweep of boys’ canoeing titles

SINGAPORE – Heading into the last race of the National School Games’ canoeing championships, the B boys’ K4-500m on Thursday, Hwa Chong Institution (HCI) looked set to repeat their 2022 clean sweep of the boys’ A, B and C division titles.

But Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) had other ideas.

Their quartet of Michael Cheong, Jasper Heng, Matthew Cheam and Tan Kye Ren were neck and neck with HCI’s Ang Sherzer, Binedell Noah Clyde, Kayden Chua and Nguyen Vu Kien Raymond as both sides glided down adjacent lanes, setting the stage for a nerve-racking finale at the MacRitchie Reservoir’s Paddle Lodge.

As they neared the shore, supporters felt compelled to give their teams the extra push. They got to their feet and roared their schools on. In the end, ACS(I) pipped HCI to the gold by 0.84sec with their 1min 43.26sec finish, which proved decisive in dashing HCI’s hopes for a second successive clean sweep.

With the win, ACS(I) went level on 66 points with HCI atop the B boys’ table. But ACS(I) were handed the title as they had clinched six gold medals, compared to HCI’s two.

ACS(I) captain Kye Ren said: “We were nervous because the competition was so close. There was pressure on every single one of us. We had to calm our nerves, trust our training and do as we planned.”

The 15-year-old added: “We will remain humble about ending HCI’s streak but I am very proud of everyone in my team.”

Despite coming so close to a clean sweep again, HCI teacher-in-charge Violet Teo was not disappointed. She said: “We technically tied in points. We just lost in the number of medals. I’m already very proud of them. A clean sweep is not important, what’s more important is the work they put in.”

Although they narrowly lost the B boys’ title, HCI were the dominant school in canoeing, having won the A and C boys’ events, as well as the A girls’ title.