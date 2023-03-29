ACS(I) defeat RI to clinch hat-trick in B Division tennis

SINGAPORE – With the B Division boys’ tennis final between Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) and Raffles Institution (RI) going down to the wire on Wednesday, supporters for both teams converged around the court armed with banners and flags to cheer on their respective doubles pairs.

With the scores tied at 2-2 at the Yio Chu Kang Squash and Tennis Centre, what began as a contest between two school tennis rivals soon became a fierce battle as supporters waved their school flags vigorously, cheering and shouting with each winning point.

But Christopher Phay and Nicholas Lim did not hear any of it, as the ACSI duo were so focused on their doubles game against RI’s Ethan Ho and Mitch Phua.

Victory would secure ACSI’s third consecutive B Division tennis title and while the defending champions were the favourites, the doubles pair was feeling the pressure.

“RI as a whole is a strong school. It’s a fifty-fifty when we play them. So we were quite nervous at the start,” said Nicholas, 14.

They started off strong in the first set, leading 5-2 before their rivals fought back to level the score at 5-5. But the Year 3 students held on to win the first set 7-5, before claiming the next one 6-2 to secure the trophy for their school.

Nicholas added: “I felt more at ease, because I already won the first set, and I can win the next. Once we heard that our teammates on the other courts were doing well, our whole team spirit got better, and we all played better as a whole.”

RI, who last won the B Division title in 2019, had dealt the first blow with team captain David Yong winning the third singles against Isaac Lai (6-1, 6-0). But their rivals levelled the score at 1-1 when ACSI‘s Chua Min Jie defeated Caden Kong 6-2, 6-2 next.

ACSI then claimed their second point when Ethan Chan and Nigel Chen won 6-4, 6-3 against Brandon Lim and Evan Yeo. With the doubles pair of Christopher and Nicholas clinching the crucial third point and the trophy, RI then made it 3-2 with Owen Lien beating Anand Suresh 6-4, 6-4 in the singles.

David, 16, who was part of the team who lost to ACSI in the 2022 final, said: “Looking at the line-up, I thought our skill levels were quite even. Of course, at the end of the day it all comes down to performance during the match itself.