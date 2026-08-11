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CHIJ Secondary (Toa Payoh)’s 1.9m-tall Naomi Pathman (middle) towered over Methodist Girls’ School’s Chloe Ma (right) in the C Division netball final at Jurong East Sports Hall on Aug 11.

SINGAPORE – What a difference a year makes.

In 2025, Naomi Pathman cried when she got home, having lost the C Division netball final to Methodist Girls’ School (MGS) 30-25.

On Aug 11, the 1.9m-tall goal shooter was standing tall and celebrating with her CHIJ Secondary (Toa Payoh) teammates after beating their archrivals 39-28 in the 2026 National School Games decider at the Jurong East Sports Hall.

It was sweet revenge as CHIJ denied MGS a hat-trick of titles while regaining the crown they last wore in 2023. Naomi played a pivotal role, scoring 34 of her team’s 39 goals, thanks to her height advantage.

Despite facing aggressive defending from MGS, the 13-year-old kept her focus to notch the win.

“It felt aggressive at times, the defenders were pushing me, but I just stood strong and managed to grab the ball (to score). I’m proud of my team and we managed to push through, focus, play our own game and win,” said Naomi, whose parents have experience playing at national team-level.

Her father, Pathman Matialakan, is a 2m-tall former Singapore Slingers basketball player, while her 1.88m-tall mother is former national netballer Li Ling.

On what Naomi did differently after losing the 2025 final, Pathman noted that his daughter put in extra work for strength and conditioning twice a week, besides training three times with the school.

He said: “She has strong aspirations to make the national netball team... She is on an upward trajectory but still has a lot to work on.”

CHIJ coach Kok Mun Wai, who has been coaching the school since 1996, admitted Naomi’s height gave her side a clear advantage but also credited the efforts of the team .

“But all the girls have put in the hard work since last November, being consistent and (learning) how to shoot under pressure.”

MGS started the final strongly, taking a 3-0 lead to finish the first quarter 11-8 up. But CHIJ began to find their stride and led 18-14 at half-time. From there, with the industrious effort from goal attack Kaylene Poh and Naomi’s clinical finishing, CHIJ never looked back.

CHIJ captain Karyn Lau, 13, who hailed the vocal instructions from their coach, said: “I think that played a vital role in this final as we really couldn’t hear anything because of all the constant cheering and the supporters. At first we were really nervous, but she helped us settle down and just told us what we shouldn’t do.”

MGS coach Joanne Ong said : “ It was not easy... It was a bit tough, especially when the goal shooter Naomi is 1.9m tall, that’s definitely an advantage (for them) and you can only do so much.

“It was not easy to nail down the high balls and she was their main target. We tried our best to cut her off in front, but sadly we couldn’t.”

MGS vice-captain Chloe Ma, 14, who had to defend against Naomi, said her team needed to just stay strong.

The 1.76m goalkeeper added: “She was using her height very well and has good potential.”

In the earlier third-place play-off, CHIJ St Nicholas Girls’ School beat Raffles Girls’ School 19-17 for the bronze.