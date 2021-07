Joseph Schooling sharing a warm embrace with his swim coach Sergio Lopez at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre after failing to advance to the semi-finals in the 100m butterfly event on Thursday. The Spaniard trained Schooling when he attended The Bolles School in Florida from 2010 to 2014, and as head coach of the Singapore national team from 2015 to 2016.

PHOTOS: SERGIO LOPEZ MIRO/INSTAGRAM