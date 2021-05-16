Schooling equals his year's best in Indianapolis

Olympic champion Joseph Schooling matched his fastest 100m butterfly timing this year when he clocked 52.93 seconds at the TYR Pro Swim Series Indianapolis on Friday.

This was good enough for second place in the B final, which was won by American Jack Conger in 52.79sec.

Schooling had finished 15th out of 41 swimmers in the morning heats in 53.43sec.

He missed out on the eight-man A final, won by American Michael Andrew in a championship record of 50.80sec.

The 25-year-old's time on Friday equalled his effort at the ISCA International Senior Cup in March, when he finished second behind America's world record holder Caeleb Dressel, who won in 51.69sec.

However, it is also 2.54sec slower than his Olympic record that won Singapore's first Games gold medal at Rio 2016.

Fellow Singaporean and Tokyo-bound swimmer Quah Zheng Wen won the 200m butterfly A final in 1min 56.94sec on Thursday, but missed out on the Olympic A cut of 1:56.48. He was also registered for the 100m butterfly but skipped the heats.

Both swimmers had met the Olympic A cut for the 100m butterfly (51.96sec) at the 2019 SEA Games, with Quah also clearing the 100m backstroke mark in the Philippines.

David Lee