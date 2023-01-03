School sports: Decision to extend IB studies pays off for national fencer Joel Chiu

SINGAPORE – When national fencer Joel Chiu enrolled for the International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma programme at the Singapore Sports School (SSP), he opted for the extended course so that he could have more time to juggle studies and sport.

This meant that he took three years to complete the programme instead of the usual two, and he had to watch his batch mates graduate before him.

But the decision paid off for him, as he not only won a gold medal as part of the men’s foil team at the 2022 SEA Games in Hanoi, but also did well in his studies.

While Chiu, 19, declined to reveal his IB score, he was among about two-thirds of SSP’s cohort who scored at least 40 out of the maximum 45 points when the results were released on Tuesday.

Citing the Hanoi Games as his highlight of 2022, Chiu said: “There were concerns that I maybe wouldn’t get to graduate with my batch of friends because we were studying together over several years.

“I accepted it because it was either that or I try and qualify for the SEA Games and the SEA Games were more important.”

It was also relief for national shooter Natanya Tan, who attained a perfect score.

May was the busiest and most challenging month for the St Joseph’s Institution International student.

She had to make several key submissions for her IB programme, complete a calculus exam, take her IB English oral exam and compete at the Hanoi Games.

In Hanoi, she won the bronze medal in the women’s 10m air rifle team event.

With her IB English oral exam taking place three days after the Hanoi Games, she had to squeeze in some time to recite her exam script while undergoing her pre-match routine, which includes prayers, meditation and visualisation.

She was also kept busy by her duties as president of her school’s debating society and captain of the senior debating team, as well as her involvement in several mental health projects.