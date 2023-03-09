School sports: After 20-year wait, Bartley Secondary coach Rithwan Kassim gets his sepak takraw gold

SINGAPORE – As the rattan ball landed on the court for his team’s winning point in the B Division boys’ sepak takraw final, Rithwan Kassim instinctively leapt forward to embrace his charges from Bartley Secondary School.

And the emotions continued to flow for Rithwan on Thursday, for it was a moment two decades in the making for the coach and former Bartley player.

The 38-year-old was part of the sepak takraw team who claimed multiple zonal titles during his time as a student-athlete.

Yet they always fell short at the final hurdle and never managed to win a national trophy.

Until Thursday, when Bartley – finalists in 2021 – overcame the odds to beat Woodlands Secondary 2-1 to claim their first-ever B Division boys’ sepak takraw gold at the Ministry of Education’s Physical, Sports and Outdoor Education Branch.

An emotional Rithwan, who has been coaching the team for about seven years, said after they claimed the title: “This means so much to me because I was also a student here 20 years ago.

“It’s a dream come true for me to finally win the trophy with Bartley, so I requested to have a gold medal to remember this precious memory.

“During my time, Bartley were also very strong in sepak takraw and we always win our zone.

“But when it comes to the nationals, we are always in the second round or quarter-finals. We have never won it before.”

It looked like history would repeat itself when Woodlands Secondary raced to an early 1-0 lead (15-7, 15-2) after the first regu in a best-of-three format.

Both schools fielded three teams of three players for each regu.

Despite going behind early, Rithwan was not worried.

He said: “It was part of my plan as my second team was the strongest.

“I just told my first team to go in there, do their best and focus on giving it their all.”

Bartley won a tightly contested second regu to level the scores at 1-1 (15-11, 15-12).

Both teams took a set apiece in the third regu as the match went down to the wire, with the deciding set level at 10-10 before Bartley pulled away to earn four championship points.

While Woodlands saved two of them, Bartley captain Kishore Kumar sealed the title on the third attempt with a tricky lofted ball that crept past the net.