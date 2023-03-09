School sports: After 20-year wait, Bartley Secondary coach Rithwan Kassim gets his sepak takraw gold

SINGAPORE – As the rattan ball landed on the court for his team’s winning point in the B Division boys’ sepak takraw final, Rithwan Kassim instinctively leapt forward to embrace his charges from Bartley Secondary School.
And the emotions continued to flow for Rithwan on Thursday, for it was a moment two decades in the making for the coach and former Bartley player.
The 38-year-old was part of the sepak takraw team who claimed multiple zonal titles during his time as a student-athlete.
Yet they always fell short at the final hurdle and never managed to win a national trophy.
Until Thursday, when Bartley – finalists in 2021 – overcame the odds to beat Woodlands Secondary 2-1 to claim their first-ever B Division boys’ sepak takraw gold at the Ministry of Education’s Physical, Sports and Outdoor Education Branch.
An emotional Rithwan, who has been coaching the team for about seven years, said after they claimed the title: “This means so much to me because I was also a student here 20 years ago.
“It’s a dream come true for me to finally win the trophy with Bartley, so I requested to have a gold medal to remember this precious memory.
“During my time, Bartley were also very strong in sepak takraw and we always win our zone.
“But when it comes to the nationals, we are always in the second round or quarter-finals. We have never won it before.”
It looked like history would repeat itself when Woodlands Secondary raced to an early 1-0 lead (15-7, 15-2) after the first regu in a best-of-three format.
Both schools fielded three teams of three players for each regu.
Despite going behind early, Rithwan was not worried.
He said: “It was part of my plan as my second team was the strongest.
“I just told my first team to go in there, do their best and focus on giving it their all.”
Bartley won a tightly contested second regu to level the scores at 1-1 (15-11, 15-12).
Both teams took a set apiece in the third regu as the match went down to the wire, with the deciding set level at 10-10 before Bartley pulled away to earn four championship points.
While Woodlands saved two of them, Bartley captain Kishore Kumar sealed the title on the third attempt with a tricky lofted ball that crept past the net.
The journey to the final was also a tough one for Bartley, as they had to rally from losing the first regu in the semi-final against Marsiling Secondary School to triumph 2-1.
Kishore, a Secondary 2 student, said: “I remember we were crying on the bus before the Marsiling game in the semi-finals.
“They were the favourites and we were worried that we would lose to them.”
Rithwan said it was their fighting spirit that got them over the line in the semi-finals and final.
He added: “We lost in the final two years ago and my players worked really hard because they really wanted this championship.
“They never gave up from the very first game, were eager to win and had a really good team spirit. I think my players deserve everything and I am so happy for them.”
Woodlands’ teacher-in-charge Ahmad Hosaini Noor said: “I think we improved from last year’s fourth place, but we didn’t manage to keep our composure in crucial moments which was why we lost today.”
In the battle for bronze, defending champions Marsiling prevailed 2-0 over Jurongville Secondary to finish third.
- Additional reporting by Su Thet Hnin San