School sports: ACJC bowlers fight back to retain girls' A Div quartets title, ACS(I) successfully defend boys' title

SINGAPORE - They were trailing in third place, 77 pinfalls behind leaders Raffles Institution (RI) after the first day of the Schools National girls' A Division bowling quartet finals on Monday (April 22).

On Tuesday, the uphill task facing the Anglo-Chinese Junior College (ACJC) bowlers became tougher after RI increased their advantage to 132 pinfalls after the first of three games at Orchid Bowl in Orchid Country Club.

Even though the defending champions narrowed the gap to 117 pinfalls after the second game, it looked like mission impossible to overtake their opponents in the last game.

Despite the odds being stacked against them, the ACJC quartet of Nicole Lee, Lovelle Lee, Raechel Lim and Karen Tan huddled together to motivate each other.

And, spurred on by their supporters, the girls saved their best for last when they outscored RI's Danika Kaur, Pascal Ching, Valerie Law, Yeo Su Ting 771-628 in the final game to win by 26 pinfalls and retain their title with a 4,244 total.

Nicole, who earlier won the doubles gold with Karen, led the way with 213 pinfalls.

The 16-year-old said: "During the huddle, we made sure that everyone's mental game was still there.

"We reminded each other to trust in our shots, believe in ourselves and to be there for each other ."

Karen, 18, was delighted to end her schools career with the quartet gold to add to her triumphs in the singles and doubles.

She said: "This year means more to me because it's my last year bowling in a schools competition. The team fought very hard even though there was a very big gap and we managed to get the win.

"We wanted to defend our title, but we also knew that our opponents would be stronger this year so we really had to give our best."

ACJC's second quartets team comprising Jessica Chong, Michelle Soh, Daphne Ang and Samantha Yeo finished third, 206 pinfalls behind their victorious teammates.

In the boys' event, Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) retained their A Division quartets title. They were also the overall champions.

The quartet of Shaun Wee, Ryan Kwok, Kieran Goh and Lim Jia Wei combined for 4,774 pinfalls over six games to finish ahead of RI (4,537) and ACJC (4,231).

Team captain Shaun, 18, said: "I'm very proud of my team because we showed fighting spirit throughout the competition and we motivated each other through all the events."

Ryan, 18, agreed, saying: "When the other teams are cheering, it means that they're doing well.

"We tried to shut that out and, even when we were not doing well, we still continued to cheer for each other as a team to release the tension and stress."