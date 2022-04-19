School Sports: A father's pride as both daughters win National School Games' golf tournaments

SINGAPORE - When retiree Ng Saing Leong registered his daughters, Jaymie, 17, and Denise, 14, for golf classes 10 years ago, along with swimming and tennis lessons, all he wanted was for them to enjoy sports as much as he did.

On Tuesday (April 19), while volunteering in the running of the National School Games (NSG) golf competition, Ng was filled with immense pride as he watched his daughters win gold in both the A and B Division golf competitions at the Laguna National Golf and Country Club's Masters course.

"I am extremely proud to see both of them win, especially when Denise was still trailing by two strokes with five holes to go," said Ng.

Noting that this was the pair's first victory at the NSG, the 48-year-old added: "It is through many rounds of failures that they were able to find a single round of success like today and I think that speaks volume of their resilience and perseverance."

Representing Singapore Sports School (SSP), the sisters went into the final day of the two-day tournament as the leading golfers in their respective divisions.

Despite heavy rain on Monday morning (April 18), Jaymie mixed two birdies with a bogey to card a one-under 71.

On Tuesday, she improved on that score, firing four birdies for a three-under 69. That helped her win the competition with a four-under 140 total, 20 strokes ahead of 2021 B Division champion Angel Lim from Hwa Chong Institution and 37 ahead of 2021 A Division runner-up Jaclyn Choo from Catholic Junior College.

Jaymie, who finished fifth in last year's B Division girls' competition, said: "I didn't get to show my best performance during last year's National School Games so I am happy that this year I was able to keep calm and win.

"Being one of the favourites last year, I felt the pressure get to me but this year after playing in more competitions, I could handle the pressure better."

Jaymie, who won last year's Singapore National Amateur Championship, credited her sharpness to her participation in the Australian Girls' Amateur tournament in Adelaide two weeks ago, where she finished joint-11th.

"I think that helped prepare me and helped my game to be sharp to play this event."

It was a more nervy finish for Denise, who recorded an eight-over 80 on Monday for a one-stroke lead over Holy Innocents' High School's Gladys Oh.

But that slim advantage soon evaporated as Denise recorded five bogeys and a birdie in her first 12 holes in Tuesday's second round. Over the same stretch, Gladys mixed two birdies with three bogeys to turn a one-stroke deficit into a two-stroke lead.

But Denise rallied with a birdie in the 15th hole and Gladys registered a double-bogey in the 16th, which meant that both finished on three-over 75s, with Denise winning by one stroke on an 11-over 155 total.

"I didn't realise that I had won until I submitted the score," said Denise, who was making her secondary school debut in NSG. "I put up a good fight and didn't give up so I showed good fighting spirit.

"Initially, I felt a bit stressed but I calmed myself down and I told myself this is not over yet and that I still have the remaining holes to fight back."