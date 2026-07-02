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Schoeman and Cummings earn 50th caps for Scotland in team to face Argentina

July 2 - Tom Jordan will start at flyhalf, and prop Pierre Schoeman and lock Scott Cummings will earn their 50th caps, after Scotland coach Gregor Townsend named his team for the opening Nations Championship fixture against Argentina in Cordoba on Saturday.

• Schoeman, who made his debut against Tonga in 2021, is joined in the front row by hooker Ewan Ashman and Elliot Millar Mills.

• Cummings made his first appearance in 2019 against France and is joined at lock by Jonny Gray. The back row is unchanged.

• Sione Tuipulotu captains the side from inside centre, partnering Rory Hutchinson in the midfield.

• An all-Glasgow Warriors back three sees Kyle Steyn and Jamie Dobie on the wings, with Kyle Rowe at full-back.

• A potential Scotland debut awaits replacement hooker Gregor Hiddleston, named on the bench.

• Starting XV: 15-Kyle Rowe, 14-Kyle Steyn, 13-Rory Hutchinson, 12-Sione Tuipulotu (captain), 11-Jamie Dobie, 10-Tom Jordan, 9-Ben White, 8-Jack Dempsey, 7-Rory Darge, 6-Matt Fagerson, 5-Scott Cummings, 4-Jonny Gray, 3-Elliot Millar Mills, 2-Ewan Ashman, 1-Pierre Schoeman

• Replacements: 16-Gregor Hiddleston, 17-Rory Sutherland, 18-Zander Fagerson, 19-Alex Samuel, 20-Gregor Brown, 21-George Horne, 22-Fergus Burke, 23-Darcy Graham. REUTERS