Schiller backs his Randwick underdogs

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Steparty (Dean Yendall) winning the Rod Johnshon Handicap over 1,420m as a two-year-old at Flemington on June 3, 2023. He will contest the Group 1 Doncaster Mile (1,600m) at Randwick on April 4.

– Defending TJ Smith Stakes title-holder Briasa is Tyler Schiller’s highest profile Group 1 ride on the opening day of The Championships at Randwick on April 4, but he cautioned that his other two are flying under the radar.

The talented jockey also partners the Paul Preusker-trained Steparty (18-1) in the A$4 million (S$3.5 million) Doncaster Mile (1,600m) and the Matthew Smith-trained Dezignation (150-1) in the A$2 million ATC Australian Derby (2,400m), and regards both as knockout chances.

While marked as the rank-outsider of the Derby field, Dezignation closed late to finish fifth to Saturday’s rival Storm Leopard (4-1) in the Group 1 Tulloch Stakes (2,000m) on March 28. Unlike many of his opponents, the one-time Nowra winner (2,200m) is proven at the journey.

Schiller rode the So You Think colt for the first time in the lead-up race and walked away impressed.

“He sneaks in off a really good run in the Tulloch,” said Schiller who rode in Kranji at a pit-stop visit a few months before the 2024 Singapore closure, booting home one winner, Always Together, for Daniel Meagher.

“He got back and was taken off the bridle a long way from home and he stayed on super strong. He just needed a bit farther, which he is going to get this weekend.

“As long as he backs up, he’s going to have a really good chance, and he’s got a lovely barrier compared to his outside barrier the other day.

“If it’s a good staying test, he is going to be in the finish.”

Likewise, with much of the Doncaster Mile focus on brilliant filly Sheza Alibi, Steparty has not garnered much attention.

A multiple Group 1 placegetter, the Artie Schiller five-year-old has made the odd foray to Sydney previously, including when finishing runner-up in the 2024 The Ingham (1,600m) over the Doncaster circuit.

Posting a brace of victories in Tasmania in February, Steparty comes into Saturday’s feature off a close fifth to Tom Kitten in the Group 1 All-Star Mile (1,600m) at Flemington on March 7, and is drawn to get an economical run from barrier six.

“He’s a really nice horse. He’s got a great attitude and he’s another one flying under the radar,” said Schiller of the seven-time winner.

“He got beaten a length and a bit in the All-Star Mile off a tough, wide run and he’s going as good as ever.

“Fingers crossed, barrier six is a lovely barrier in the Doncaster. Hopefully he can bounce and get a bit of cover somewhere and save himself for late.

“He drops a lot in weight, so I think he might surprise a few people.”

Steparty has carried 59kg at his past three starts in weight-for-age company and has 51.5kg at Randwick.

Schiller will be chasing his first Derby win and second Doncaster Mile after guiding Celestial Legend to victory in 2024.

He is, however, more confident about the chances of Briasa – a horse he has partnered to 12 of his 15 starts for six of his eight wins – going back-to-back in the A$3 million TJ Smith Stakes (1,200m).

Schiller was aboard in the first win, coming off a fast-finishing fourth in the Group 1 The Galaxy (1,100m).

Briasa filled the same position in this year’s renewal of the Rosehill sprint shouldering 4kg more and Schiller has no doubt the Smart Missile grey gelding is going at least as well as he was 12 months ago.

“Weight differential in the Galaxy this year to last year had a big bearing,” he said.

“If he’d had the same weight as last year, he probably sits three-wide with cover and wins, but having the extra kilos was the big difference.

“He’s definitely going as well. Maybe better.

“There were no A graders there (in the Galaxy), so he will need to lift again second-up, which he usually does.

“His form shows his second-up run is usually his best, so fingers crossed.” SKY RACING WORLD