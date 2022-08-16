Saying goodbye to Williams will be hard

You're going to watch her in New York in a fortnight, aren't you? To perhaps get a glimpse of that stare which pierced walls. To say thanks. To probably bid farewell. To pay respect. To remember.
You're going to watch her in New York in a fortnight, aren't you? To perhaps get a glimpse of that stare which pierced walls. To say thanks. To probably bid farewell. To pay respect. To remember.
Her story is part of yours.
