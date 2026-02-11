Saudi Cup duo pleases Bob Baffert

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

The Yoshito Yahagi-trained Shin Emperor with race jockey Ryusei Sakai up stretching out on the King Abdulaziz dirt track in Riyadh on Feb 10, ahead of his run in the Grade 1 Neom Turf Cup (2,100m) on Feb 14. Placed four times in Grade 1 races, including the 2024 Japan Cup, the French-bred Japanese-trained five-year-old is aiming to end his Grade 1 duck in the Saudi event. PHOTO: JOCKEY CLUB OF SAUDI ARABIA

– American Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert made his first appearance at King Abdulaziz racecourse on the morning of Feb 10 to see his two contenders for the Group 1 US$20 million (S$25.3 million) Saudi Cup (1,800m) get through their final pieces of serious work.

The first horse to hit the track during the 7am training session was Nysos, who backed up to the finish line before going about his work smartly under exercise rider Beto Gomez.

Picking up gradually around the turn and into the stretch, the once-beaten son of Nyquist appeared comfortable throughout.

Minutes later, Gomez swopped horses to climb aboard Grade 1 Goodwood Stakes (1,700m) winner Nevada Beach.

The Omaha Beach four-year-old ran a head-second to his aforementioned stablemate when both were last seen in the Grade 2 Laffit Pincay Jr Stakes (1,700m) at Santa Anita, California on Dec 28.

“I was happy the way they went over track,” said Baffert. “Just a little leg-stretcher. Looking forward to Saturday. Nevada Beach, if he runs well, will head to the Dubai World Cup.”

Luxor Cafe has used the experience of previous overseas travel to take his latest trip to King Abdulaziz racecourse in his stride as he gears up for the Saudi Cup.

One of two runners this weekend for vastly experienced trainer Noriyuki Hori, Luxor Cafe is the American Pharoah full-brother of Cafe Pharoah, who won the Grade 1 February Stakes (1,600m) in Tokyo in both 2021 and 2022.

Luxor Cafe had a steady workout on Tuesday morning just behind his stablemate Struve, a runner in the US$2.5 million Grade 2 Red Sea Turf (3,000m) presented by Longines, on the dirt track.

Although he finished only in the middle of the pack in the 2025 Grade 1 Kentucky Derby (2,000m) after a slow start at Churchill Downs last May, Luxor Cafe built himself back up and claimed the Grade 3 Musashino Stakes in Tokyo, a 1,600m event in the middle of November.

He was down the field on his latest start in the Grade 1 Champions Cup (1,800m) on Dec 7, from a wide draw in a rough race.

“He was highly adaptable when we went to the US and easily adjusted to new environment, so he didn’t have much trouble this time either,” said assistant trainer Naoto Suzuki.

“Since he had already been conditioned and had done almost what he needed in Japan, today’s workout was planned to avoid leaving any fatigue.

“We had a gate handler during a gate practice this morning, anticipating a situation in the actual race where the horses on either side might also have gate handlers. He shares many similarities with his older brother Cafe Pharoah, so I believe he’s well-suited for this race.”

Another Japanese raider who turned heads was the Yoshito Yahagi-trained five-year-old Shin Emperor, who breezed on the dirt track with stable jockey Ryusei Sakai on board the defending champion of the Grade 1 US$3 million Neom Turf Cup (2,100m) presented by Howden.

“I breezed him over eight furlongs and asked him to quicken in the home straight. Shin Emperor responded well and he is in good form, just like he was last year,” said Sakai. “I would like to secure his Group 1 victory.”

The French-bred five-year-old by Siyouni has yet to shed that maiden tag, having placed four times in Grade 1 races, including the 2024 Japan Cup.

Mia Familia Racing Stable’s star performer Lovesick Blues has reportedly exited his work in smart form on Feb 8, according to trainer Librado Barocio.

Under Danny Ramsey, the 2025 Grade 1 Bing Crosby Stakes (1,200m) conqueror did a three-quarter tempo “leg-stretcher” down the straight with his conditioner in attendance.

“He came out of it really well and is definitely on the muscle,” said Barocio.

“On Monday, the day after, he was bouncing in the walk ring and today again. One of the tricks that I’ve done with him is after we do anything serious, we give him a couple days off.

“He’s an older guy and enjoys that. This morning he was tearing up the stall.

“He’s wound up and I think we’re ready to go. He will come out to the dirt track tomorrow and show his attitude.”

In order to win the Grade 2 US$2 million Riyadh Dirt Sprint (1,200m), the flashy eight-year-old grey by Grazen must topple the likes of Imagination, who was second in Lovesick Blues’ traffic-troubled sixth in the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Sprint (1,200m) at Del Mar, California on Nov 1.

“He breaks sharp and I’m hoping he can get out there and slot down in the middle without getting shut off like he did in the Breeders’ Cup,” added Barocio.

“I’m ready to take on Imagination again, especially over this longer stretch. Once he gets into that stride and he gets going, he’s so good.

“In the Breeders’ Cup, I don’t know if he would have won. Bentornato is a tremendous animal, but I believe he would have been right there if he didn’t meet so much trouble.”

