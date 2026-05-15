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Saudi Arabia unveils T20 league in October

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NEW DELHI, May 15 - Saudi Arabia will stage its first professional Twenty20 league in October, marking a major milestone in the Kingdom's sporting development, organisers said on Thursday.

Here are some details:

• The six-team league will begin in the second week of October featuring "legends of the international game" alongside emerging talent

• South Asian Network Limited was awarded the rights by the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation in 2025 to establish and run the Kingdom's first professional T20 cricket competition

• The league aims to grow cricket across the Gulf by creating opportunities for local players and delivering a world-class sports and entertainment product.

• Retired India stalwart Yuvraj Singh will act as league ambassador

•  Details on venues, teams, broadcast partners, and commercial partners will be announced later REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.