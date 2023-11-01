Saudi Arabia’s Salem Al-Dawsari and Australia’s Kerr named AFC Players of the Year

DOHA – Saudi Arabia winger Salem Al-Dawsari and Australia striker Samantha Kerr were named Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Players of the Year at a glitzy ceremony in Doha on Tuesday.

Al-Dawsari, who won the accolade of best men’s player, thanked his teammates, fans and family at the annual regional awards held in the Qatari capital.

“I thank my father, my mother and my teachers in life, and I also thank my wife and my sons and daughters. I am very happy with this achievement,” said Al-Dawasari, who plays for Saudi Pro League Team Al-Hilal.

The player also thanked political leadership in the Gulf monarchy which is all but certain to host the 2034 Fifa World Cup following the withdrawal of Australia, the only other contender for the tournament, on Tuesday.

The Saudi player, who clinched the winning goal in his team’s upset win against Argentina in the 2022 World Cup, fought off competition from Australia’s Mathew Leckie and Qatar’s Almoez Ali to win AFC male Player of the Year.

Kerr, who on Monday had finished as runner-up in the Ballon d’Or Feminin vote in Paris, won her award for the second time having previously been named the confederation’s best female player in 2017.

She becomes the third woman to claim the award more than once, joining Japanese duo Aya Miyama and Homare Sawa as a multiple title-holder.

“I just want to say what an amazing honour it is to win this award, especially up against some amazing finalists,” said Kerr, who was given the award ahead of China’s Zhang Linyan and Saki Kumagai from Japan, the 2019 winner.

“It’s been an amazing year for me and my team and I just want to thank all my teammates, my coaches, my family and friends. It’s been amazing,” the Chelsea player and all-time Australia top goalscorer said as she accepted the award in a video message.

The annual awards ceremony, which had been due to be held in Qatar in 2020, returned after a four-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Japan’s Hajime Moriyasu won the trophy for best men’s coach after leading the Samurai Blue to the last 16 at the World Cup, with victories over Germany and Spain in the group stage of the tournament.

Shui Qingxia claimed the honours in the women’s coaching category after she led China to the Women’s Asian Cup last February in India, the country’s first continental title since 2006. AFP, REUTERS