Saturday's stipes' report highlights

RACE 2

BEYOND SACRED (9th/$33): When questioned, jockey Rizuan Shafiq said that his mount raced greenly throughout. Initially caught wide, he attempted to restrain the gelding and take up a trailing position. After taking hold, his mount raced very keenly and hung out around the bend, from where the horse raced wide throughout. When ridden in the straight, the gelding did not respond.

RACE 3

LAST SAMURAI (last/$35): When questioned on the tempo set, apprentice jockey Yusoff Fadzli said that, after beginning well, his mount took charge of him. Despite numerous attempts, he was unable to slow the pace.

The stewards interviewed trainer Kuah Cheng Tee on the performance of Last Samurai and the reason for reapplying the blinkers. Two starts previously, the horse had also taken over control with the blinkers. Kuah said that when the blinkers were removed in his last start, the horse was not as sharp out of the barriers as he had hoped. Therefore, he added the blinkers again. Given the racing manners of the gelding in his two starts with the blinkers, Kuah was told that Last Samurai will not be permitted to race with blinkers until the gelding trials to the stewards' satisfaction with that gear.

ST ALWYN (1st/$341): When questioned on the improved performance, trainer Stephen Gray could offer no tangible explanation other than the gelding was suited by the fast pace and was racing on the synthetic surface.

RACE 4

DON DE LA VEGA (10th/$12): When questioned, jockey Jake Bayliss could offer no tangible explanation for the performance. But he said that, from a wide barrier, he had hoped to take up a midfield position with cover. But, when runners to his inside continued to improve, he was unable to do so. The gelding had to race wide but had cover throughout. After travelling well to the home turn, his mount failed to respond when ridden in the straight.

RACE 6

EUNOS AVE THREE (11th/$21): When questioned, Bayliss said that the gelding did not feel comfortable at any stage. For this reason, after initially pressuring his mount on straightening, he was reluctant to push him out over the concluding stages. The vet reported that the horse returned lame near-fore.

RACE 9

CROWN DANCING (2nd/$99): After taking evidence from jockey John Sundradas, an inquiry into his riding, with particular reference to his level of vigour in the straight and continually looking over his right shoulder, was adjourned.

RACE 10

KHARISMA (7th/$19): When questioned, jockey Marc Lerner said that he had anticipated taking up a position just behind the leader. But, when Fame Star and Makkem Lad went forward at a fast tempo, he elected to allow his mount to travel where comfortable. When he rode out in the straight, his mount initially responded before finding the line only fairly. He felt that the gelding was not suited by the fast tempo and the heavy handicap (59kg).