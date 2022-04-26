Saturday's stipendiary stewards' report highlights

RACE 1

SMOKE AND MIRRORS (6th/$31) Jockey Ronnie Stewart reported that the horse was not striding out freely. A veterinary examination revealed that the horse bled.

WHISTLE GRAND (9th/$13) When questioned on the performance, jockey Wong Chin Chuen said that, in accordance with the gelding's established racing pattern, his mount settled at the tailend and travelled well throughout.

He added that approaching the home turn, he shifted his mount wider on the track into clear running. His mount responded initially when asked, but was one-paced over the concluding stages.

RACE 2

SUPER EXTREME (last/$197) Stood flat-footed and took no competitive part in the race.

RACE 3

BILLY ELLIOT (7th/$21) When questioned on the performance, jockey Marc Lerner said that, after encountering interference passing the 1,200m mark, Billy Elliot settled in a reasonable position.

He travelled well until pressured in the straight, where the gelding did not respond to his riding.

The veterinary surgeon reported that the horse returned lame off-fore.

RACE 5

ISTATABA (8th/$18) When questioned, jockey Jake Bayliss said that he was instructed to settle the filly where comfortable. After beginning well and with little pace in the event, he found himself settling outside the lead.

He added that his mount travelled only fairly throughout. He was off the bit from the 800m mark and did not respond to his riding in the straight.

He added that, with the benefit of hindsight, the filly might not have been suited in racing too close to the lead and would benefit from the run.

The veterinary surgeon reported that the horse returned with anhidrosis.

RACE 7

BEAUTY SPIRIT (last/$98) Returned lame near-fore.

RACE 8

HEALTHY STAR (8th/$126) Jockey Oscar Chavez reported that his saddle slipped backwards during the race.

He also said the horse was making respiratory noises. A veterinary examination revealed no abnormality.

RACE 9

HARRY DREAM (8th/$27) When questioned, jockey Louis-Philippe Beuzelin said that his mount did not travel well at any stage. He felt that his mount did not handle the prevailing track conditions.

The veterinary surgeon reported no abnormality, but advised that Harry Dream had previously undergone tie back surgery.

RACE 10

PENNYWISE (4th/$41) When questioned on his riding of the gelding and, if there was an opportunity to cross to the lead and avoid covering excessive ground, apprentice jockey Akmazani Mazuki said that it had been his intention to attempt to cross from a wide barrier.

He found the rails but, when Golden Flame continued to improve to his inside, he was unable to do cross in.

He added that he was reluctant to place Pennywise under too much pressure in the early stages as the trainer had advised him that the horse had a tendency to overrace when pushed early.

Trainer Ricardo Le Grange confirmed the instructions, stating that he had hoped Pennywise would be able to cross runners gradually rather than being pushed due to the long run to the first turn.

Their explanations were noted.

REAL EFECTO (6th/$20) When questioned, jockey Manoel Nunes said that his mount travelled well in an advantageous position.

But, when he rode Real Efecto out, the gelding initially responded before racing one-paced to the line.

Nunes said that the gelding would benefit from the run and would appreciate the step-up in distance.

The vet reported that the horse returned lame off-fore.

RACE 11

BOY XANDER (11th/$19) When questioned, Nunes said that the gelding was not suited by the fast tempo and was ridden out to hold his position in the early and middle stages.

He added that, when ridden out in the straight, the gelding failed to respond and disappointed.

He also said he was concerned with the gelding's action over the concluding stages.

The vet reported no abnormality.

WIN WIN (8th/$10) Chavez could offer no tangible explanation for what he described as a disappointing performance.

He added that the gelding travelled well in the early and middle stages. But he was off the bit passing the 400m mark and did not find the line.

The vet reported no abnormality.