A'Isisuhairi and Kok suspended

RACE 1, SATURDAY

Apprentice jockey Simon Kok has been suspended for two Singapore race days for careless riding on Adipson.

He pleaded guilty to directing his mount out near the 350m mark, when insufficiently clear of Magnificent Gold, who was severely inconvenienced and carried out onto Sirius, who was also severely inconvenienced.

As he has been engaged to ride this Saturday, his suspension will be from June 19 to July 2 - two Singapore race days.

RACE 12

Jockey A'Isisuhairi Kasim will be out for one Singapore race day for careless riding on Aftermath.

Passing the 300m mark, he directed his mount out, when insufficiently clear of Chicago Star, who was severely checked.

As A'Isisuhairi has also been engaged to ride this Saturday, his suspension will be from June 19 to 26.