Saturday's Singapore Stipendiary Stewards' report highlights

RACE 1

FOUNTAIN OF FAME (2nd/$109)

Jockey Jake Bayliss reported that he had anticipated taking up a position just behind the leader.

But, when the gelding failed to display the necessary pace, he eventually settled further back.

LOVING BABE (last/$28)

Jockey Manoel Nunes could offer no tangible explanation for the poor performance.

He said that the gelding travelled only fairly throughout and was ridden out from the 800m mark to maintain his position.

He added that, when asked in the straight, his mount failed to respond.

NORTHERN SUN (1st/$53)

Desmond Koh's assistant trainer, Lee Soo Hin, could offer no tangible explanation for the improved performance, other than that the gelding had appreciated the fast tempo.

RACE 2

IRON RULER (7th/$14)

When questioned, jockey Marc Lerner said that his mount travelled well throughout. But, when ridden out near the 600m mark, his mount initially responded. But, after bumping with Sayonara near the 300m mark, his horse failed to respond from that point. SUN POWER (last/$28) When questioned regarding his decision to shift off the fence near the 1,000m mark and take up a position four wide, Nunes said that the gelding resented the kickback and was not travelling well until taken out.

He added that, once outside runners, his mount commenced to race keenly but weakened in the run to the line.

RACE 3

FEROCIOUS (last/$259)

Returned as a roarer.

LIM'S SHOT (6th/$59)

Returned lame off-fore.

ANGEL HALO (4th/$60)

Returned as a roarer.

RACE 4

SPECIAL KING (last/$631)

Bled.

RACE 5

FORT MUSTANG (1st/$121)

When questioned on the improved performance, trainer James Peters said that he had increased the gelding's workload, which might have assisted. But he believed that the main factor for the improvement was Fort Mustang being able to race uncontested in the lead.

HOSAYLIAO (11th/$195)

Jockey Benny Woodworth reported that the horse was making respiratory noises. A veterinary examination revealed that the horse returned having bled.

RACE 8

CONFLAGRANCE (9th/$34)

When questioned on the poor performance, jockey Oscar Chavez said that, from a wide barrier, his mount had to race wide without cover throughout.

As a result, the gelding was left without a finishing effort.

RACE 10

FAME STAR (8th/$12)

When questioned on the performance, Nunes said that his mount began well and was travelling comfortably in the lead.

But, when Nepean improved to his outside passing the 1,000m mark, Fame Star commenced to race keenly. As a result, the horse weakened over the concluding stages.

RACE 11

ALQANTUR (broke down/$22)

Fell near the 200m mark. The veterinary surgeon reported that the horse broke down and fractured his off-fore humerus and was euthanised.

RACE 12

SUN OPS (11th/$19)

Bled.