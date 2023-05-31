Sarina Wiegman omits Beth Mead from England squad for Women's World Cup

BIRMINGHAM – Beth Mead has been left out of the England squad for this year’s Women’s World Cup, but Bethany England returns for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

England boss Sarina Wiegman unveiled her selection on Wednesday, 50 days before the World Cup kicks off on July 20. Defender Millie Bright is included despite a recent injury.

She said: ‘Lucy (Bronze) is fit, she’s fully in training, getting ready for the (Champions League) final this Saturday. Millie is still building, but we’re positive. It looks good.”

On England, she added: “How she did and how she performed and also how much resilience she showed, that helped us make the decision to get her in the squad.”

The Lionesses, who won bronze in 2015 and were fourth four years ago in France, begin their World Cup campaign on July 22 against Haiti in Brisbane. They also have Denmark and China in Group D.

The European champions have been rocked by a number of serious injuries, sidelining captain Leah Williamson, Mead and Fran Kirby among others and creating significant selection dilemmas for Wiegman.

Mead, the player of the tournament at Euro 2022, had said earlier this month she was “ahead of schedule”, raising hopes she could be fit in time for the World Cup.

But Wiegman said it would have been “naive” to bring Mead and it was not under consideration. She explained: “ She is so positive and she’s going really well. But we set the time schedule she had.

“We would have taken so many risks to try and get her to the World Cup. (But) to push her too much (could mean) she gets injured again.”

She added: “We wanted to bring it to 26. I don’t think the 26 make the injury risk lower, I think you just have more options. They didn’t make the choice (to give us 26 players, as with the men’s World Cup), we’re ahead of that, I don’t want to (look back).”

With 21 out of 23 players being white, Wiegman was quizzed on the lack of diversity in the team. She said: “I understand that people look at it like that. I really hope that will change, but it won’t change overnight. I know the FA is doing a lot of things to get everyone who wants to play football, whatever background you have, to get access to football.”

Fellow World Cup contenders and Euro 2022 runners-up also announced their squad. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has named her squad of 28 players, leaving out injured midfielder Giulia Gwinn.

Alexandra Popp (127 caps) captains a side that includes 20 of the 23 players from Euro 2022.