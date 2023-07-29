Sarah Sjostrom, Katie Ledecky and Kaylee McKeown shine in World Championships

FUKUOKA – Sarah Sjostrom had nothing but pride for her fifth consecutive World Championship title in the women’s 50-metre butterfly event on Saturday, before the evergreen Swede then broke the world record in the semi-finals of the 50m freestyle race.

The 29-year-old finished the day’s opening event in 24.77 seconds to deny China’s Zhang Yufei, who was 0.28sec behind while Gretchen Walsh of the United States took bronze in 25.06sec.

“That was amazing, I’m very proud of this gold which is the fifth one, it’s amazing,” said Sjostrom, who also went level with American great Michael Phelps on 20 individual medals at the World Championships.

“I feel like I enjoy it more than ever at the moment.”

Following her win, she produced a superb effort of 23.61sec in the freestyle race to improve on her own mark of 23.67sec which she had set in the 2017 World Championships in Budapest.

The 50m freestyle final will be held on Sunday.

Sjostrom was not the only swimmer who had an impressive night in Fukuoka, Japan.

Katie Ledecky became the first swimmer ever to win six world titles in one event when she claimed gold in the 800m freestyle.