Sarah Sjostrom, Katie Ledecky and Kaylee McKeown shine in World Championships

FUKUOKA – Sarah Sjostrom had nothing but pride for her fifth consecutive World Championship title in the women’s 50-metre butterfly event on Saturday, before the evergreen Swede then broke the world record in the semi-finals of the 50m freestyle race.
The 29-year-old finished the day’s opening event in 24.77 seconds to deny China’s Zhang Yufei, who was 0.28sec behind while Gretchen Walsh of the United States took bronze in 25.06sec.
“That was amazing, I’m very proud of this gold which is the fifth one, it’s amazing,” said Sjostrom, who also went level with American great Michael Phelps on 20 individual medals at the World Championships.
“I feel like I enjoy it more than ever at the moment.”
Following her win, she produced a superb effort of 23.61sec in the freestyle race to improve on her own mark of 23.67sec which she had set in the 2017 World Championships in Budapest.
The 50m freestyle final will be held on Sunday.
Sjostrom was not the only swimmer who had an impressive night in Fukuoka, Japan.
Katie Ledecky became the first swimmer ever to win six world titles in one event when she claimed gold in the 800m freestyle.
The 26-year-old American great came home in 8min 8.87sec to win ahead of China’s Li Bingjie on 8:13.31 and Australia’s Ariarne Titmus on 8:13.59.
She said she had “never dreamt of even coming to meets like this” when she first started her career.
“To be here and to have been to a bunch of World Championships now, it’s amazing,” she added.
“I’m loving every second, I’m just trying to enjoy each moment. Now I’m done and I can enjoy a little bit with my family and friends.”
It was Ledecky’s second gold of this year’s World Championships, after she retained her 1,500m freestyle title.
Her latest triumph gives her a career haul of 21 World Championship golds, extending her record as the most decorated woman in the history of the competition.
Australia’s Olympic and world champion Kaylee McKeown sealed a memorable treble at the meet as she roared to the 200m backstroke title after the 22-year-old had prevailed over the 50m and 100m earlier in the week.
McKeown, who also holds the 200m world record, finished in 2:03.85 to beat American Regan Smith who finished more than a second behind despite leading early on in the race.
“That means a lot. I didn’t think I’d be able to do that tonight, especially after a long week,” the exhausted swimmer said of her treble.
“That’s the best thing about sport, you have to focus on your own race, and that is exactly what I did tonight.”
In other finals, Australia’s Cameron McEvoy won the men’s 50m freestyle gold in 21.06 seconds, defeating silver medallist Jack Alexy of the U.S. by 0.51 seconds. Briton Benjamin Proud settled for bronze.
The absence of 2022 men’s 100m butterfly champion Kristof Milak and Olympic gold medallist and world record holder Caeleb Dressel added a dash of uncertainty to the final as American Dara Rose dominated the semi-finals.
But it was Frenchman Maxime Grousset who came home in 50.14sec to take the gold ahead of Canada’s Josh Liendo (50.34sec) and Rose (50.46sec).
It was France’s fourth gold of the meet, with Leon Marchand grabbing the other three.
Australia’s mixed 4x100m freestyle relay team broke the world record, clocking 3min 18.83sec to take gold ahead of the United States on 3:20.82 and Britain on 3:21.68.
The time set by the team of Jack Cartwright, Kyle Chalmers, Shayna Jack and Mollie O’Callaghan beat the previous record of 3:19.38, set by the Australian team at the 2022 World Championships in Budapest. REUTERS, AFP