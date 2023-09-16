Samoa take their chances to down Chile in Bordeaux

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool D - Samoa v Chile - Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux, France - September 16, 2023 Samoa's Jordan Lay in action REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool D - Samoa v Chile - Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux, France - September 16, 2023 Samoa's Theo Mcfarland in action with Chile's Matias Dittus REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool D - Samoa v Chile - Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux, France - September 16, 2023 Samoa's Duncan Paia'auain action with Chile's Rodrigo Fernandez REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool D - Samoa v Chile - Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux, France - September 16, 2023 Samoa's Sama Malolo in action with Chile's Domingo Saavedra REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
BORDEAUX, France - Samoa made a slow start before outclassing World Cup debutants Chile 43-10 with backline craft and forward power to get their Pool D campaign off to a winning start at Stade de Bordeaux on Saturday.

Los Condores delighted the massed ranks of their exuberant fans by scoring the opening try of the match through prop Matias Dittus and Samoa needed the place-kicking of Christian Leali'ifano to creep ahead towards the end of the first half.

Tries from fullback Duncan Paia'aua and scrumhalf Jonathan Taumateine immediately before and after halftime gave the Pacific islanders some breathing room and two tries from rolling mauls secured the bonus point.

Despite backing up from their loss to Japan last Sunday and having two players sin binned, the Chileans continued to fight and had the better of a scrappy final quarter until Samoa's reserve hooker Sama Malolo scored his second try late on. REUTERS

