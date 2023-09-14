Samoa name former Australia star Leali'ifano to start against Chile

TOULOUSE - Samoa have selected Christian Leali'ifano, who scored the most points for Australia at the 2019 World Cup, as flyhalf in their opening Pool D clash against Chile in Bordeaux on Saturday.

Samoa are taking advantage of a relaxation in World Rugby's eligibility rules, which means players who stand down for three years from appearing for one country can then play for another for which they qualify.

That means they can also field former All Blacks Steven Luatua, who starts at number eight, and the versatile Lima Sopoaga as a replacement back.

Samoa will target Chile as their most winnable game in a pool also containing England, Argentina and Japan as they look to progress from the pool stage for the first time since 1999.

Samoa team:

1 James Lay

2 Seilala Lam

3 Michael Alaalatoa (c)

4 Chris Vui

5 Theo McFarland

6 Taleni Junior Agaese Seu

7 Fritz Lee

8 Steven Luatua

9 Jonathan Taumateine

10 Christian Leali'ifano

11 Nigel Ah-Wong

12 Tumua Manu

13 Ulupano Junior Seuteni

14 Danny Toala

15 Duncan Paia'aua

Replacements:

16 Sama Malolo

17 Jordan Lay

18 Paul Alo-Emile

19 Sam Slade

20 Sa Jordan Taufua

21 Ereatara Enari

22 Lima Sopoaga

23 Ed Fidow REUTERS