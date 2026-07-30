Samoa could face rugby ban after government withdraws support

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Samoa Prime Minister La’aulialemalietoa Schmidt said after “months of consultations” his government had “decided to withdraw its recognition and support of the national rugby union, Lakapi Samoa”.

WELLINGTON - Samoa could reportedly be banned by World Rugby after the government on July 30 withdrew all support for the country’s rugby union governing body, Lakapi Samoa, citing “internal issues and division”.

Prime Minister La’aulialemalietoa Schmidt said after “months of consultations” his government had “decided to withdraw its recognition and support of the national rugby union, Lakapi Samoa”.

“The decision involves withdrawal of all government financial support and assistance previously provided to Lakapi Samoa,” said La’aulialemalietoa, who has previously hit out at how the sport was being managed.

He said the union had been given ample time “to resolve the internal issues and division impacting on the administration of the union, the issues raised by former players and coaches and the deteriorating status of Samoan rugby on the world stage”.

Samoa’s government has for months talked of creating a new Samoa National Rugby Union to rival Lakapi Samoa.

The Samoan Observer reported World Rugby has given the government 24 hours to reconsider their decision and accept a proposed review, or face a four-year ban from international rugby.

AFP has contacted World Rugby, Lakapi Samoa and the Samoan government for comment.

La’aulialemalietoa said his government “remains committed to the development of rugby in the future and will see what union it will give its support to in order to deliver the future development of the sport”.

He added that the union should “restore professional standards and Samoa’s rightful place in the global rugby arena”. AFP