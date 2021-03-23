Salvadoran surfer dies from lightning strike

SAN SALVADOR • A member of El Salvador's national surfing team died on Friday after she was struck by lightning while training, the country's National Institute of Sports (Indes) confirmed.

Katherine Diaz, 22, was emerging from the water on El Tunco beach overlooking the Pacific about 16km south of capital San Salvador when she was killed, local press said. She was treated by emergency services but died at the scene.

Spanish newspaper AS reported "the sky was clear" and that the sudden change in weather was unexpected as the "unforeseen storm did not seem to carry much electrical intensity either".

"Katherine embodied the joy and energy that make surfing so special and dear to us all, as a global ambassador of the sport," the International Surfing Association said in one of many tributes posted on social media.

The Salvadoran Surf Federation added: "A great athlete who has represented our country has left us. See you soon, great warrior. El Salvador is in mourning."

Diaz, one of the Central American country's top-ranked competitors, had been preparing for the May 29-June 6 ISA World Surfing Games at the La Bocana and El Sunzal beaches.

The top seven women at the event who have not already qualified will earn a place at the delayed Tokyo Olympics, where surfing will be a medal sport for the first time.

Indes head Yamil Bukele paid tribute to Diaz on Twitter, saying he was "very sorry" for the loss and offering "solidarity" with her friends and family.

"Her loss in the waves hurts and impacts us," Diaz's teammate Josselyn Alabi added.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS, XINHUA