Sailing: Yukie Yokoyama and Cheryl Teo to stop Tokyo 2020 campaign

SINGAPORE - Citing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) that followed a near-death incident last year, national sailor Yukie Yokoyama announced that she and Cheryl Teo will stop campaigning for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Under the duo's Instagram account @sgp470_teamkigai, the 22-year-old wrote on Saturday (March 16): "Firstly, I must apologise for not updating sooner. I will have to admit, it has taken me some time to finally garner enough strength to pen this down.

"I have been suffering from PTSD since a near-death incident that occurred during a training camp in Japan last February. It had taken a great toll on me, both physically and mentally, which was further exacerbated by internal and external pressures to medal at the Asian Games in Jakarta.

"After consulting with several psychologists and professionals, I have made the decision to stop campaigning for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and to put my mental health first.

"Cheryl and I truly believed we could make the Olympic dream come alive and invested 100% in this campaign. However, life seems to have other plans for us."

During a training camp in Okinawa in February 2018, a four-metre wave washed over the women's 470 duo's boat and caused it to capsize. While Teo was swept overboard, the 1.47-m Yokoyama found herself trapped in one of the white sails.

She could not remember how she was eventually freed, but shared that she considered quitting sailing then. After several months and many sessions with a sports psychologist, she decided to continue competing, with a penknife in her life jacket.

In an interview before the 2018 Asian Games, where the pair finished fourth, Yokoyama said: "I was struggling, trying to tear the spinnaker open because I couldn't move and thought, 'I'm really going to drown'.

"That's the closest moment I've been to dying while sailing... the one moment I really almost decided it's not worth losing my life over."

Teo also wrote a wistful post on the same account and relived the various milestones in their partnership which started from Yokoyama's approach in July 2015, their first event in Enoshima in Sept 2016, deferring school in May 2017, and winning the SEA Games gold in August 2017.

The 19-year-old added: "For the past four months, I always thought to myself, 'Is everything really over? Why did I not find out earlier? Why can't I do anything about it? Why did this have to happen to Yukie? Why did this happen to me? A million of whys which I will never find a definite answer to, and a million of regrets which changes nothing'.

"When Yukie told me that she wanted to quit, I knew there was no point in forcing her to continue. Her mental health is of utmost importance and Olympics is just another event.

"I did try to ask several others and made efforts to continue my sailing campaign for 2020. However, it seemed like there was no way I could continue my sailing journey, at least for now. It really pains me to say that I have to give up on Tokyo, especially when we knew it was possible.

"My close ones around me will know how hard I tried to fight for it, and I really thank them for being around during this phase of my life. I believe everything happens for a reason and there is no doubt there will be light at the end of the tunnel."

Yokoyama, who was the 2013 Sportsgirl of the Year, however, left the door open for a comeback.

She wrote: "This is not a retirement announcement. I hope that with time and more professional guidance, I will be able to find the love I had for sailing again, whether in the form of an Olympic campaign or giving back to the sailing community in whatever ways."