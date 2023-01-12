Sailing: Six big names to watch out for at the Singapore Sail Grand Prix

SINGAPORE - The inaugural Singapore Sail Grand Prix will take place on Jan 14-15 at East Coast Park.

Singapore is the first South-east Asian country to host a leg of the SailGP hydrofoiling series in 2023 as part of a three-year deal.

SailGP is into its third season this year, and will see some of the world’s best cataraman sailors taking part.

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the big names.

1. Jimmy Spithill (USA)