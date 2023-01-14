Sailing: Singapore Sail Grand Prix takes off despite light winds

SINGAPORE – The teams had predicted that the light wind conditions off East Coast Park would pose the biggest challenge to crews at the inaugural Singapore SailGP and that was indeed the case as the event kicked off on Saturday.

Wind conditions of just 6kmh to 14kmh saw the start of the first race delayed by nearly 50 minutes, which also saw only two of the three scheduled races take place. Crews also dropped from a six-person to a four-person configuration.

New Zealand and the United States won one race each, but it was reigning SailGP champions Australia who topped the nine-team leaderboard with 18 points after strong starts saw them come in second in both races. Behind Australia are Britain and Canada, who both have 14 points.

Despite an impressive showing, Australia’s driver Tom Slingsby insisted that the team had not gotten comfortable with the conditions in Singapore.

He said: “We’re definitely not used to the conditions. The reason why we had two good results today was because we had two really good starts and without those starts, we would’ve been fighting in the packs like everyone else.”

The 38-year-old, who has won an Olympic gold, nine world championships and the America’s Cup, also noted how the second day of racing could be more challenging with other teams likely to scrutinise the team’s start.

He said: “We had a pretty good technique in hindsight – we were sort of coming in late for the starts and not lining up too early and hitting the line with a bit more speed and all these teams can look at our data, look at the video, go to our onboard communication and listen to what we’re saying coming into the start, take from that and improve tomorrow. Any time you do something different in this fleet, the following day all the other teams know exactly what you’re doing.”

Racing resumes on Sunday, with two fleet races and the final scheduled. The top three teams in the standings will qualify for Sunday’s final.

Of the conditions, Canada’s driver Phil Robertson said: “It was a little bit tricky. Obviously very light this morning; the breeze was slowly building and we got two races in but the breeze unfortunately just picked up to nice conditions now once the racing was over.

“It doesn’t really matter, everyone is sailing in the same conditions – if you’re sailing slow or fast, you’ve got to be winning and beating the best in the world.”

SailGP, which is into its third season, features the world’s best catamaran sailors. Singapore is the first South-east Asian country to host a leg of the US$1 million (S$1.34 million) hydrofoiling series as part of a three-year deal.

It is the eighth leg of an 11-stop global championship that visits some of the world’s most iconic cities, including Christchurch, San Francisco and Sydney.