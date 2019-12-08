Sailing: Singapore qualifies for 2020 Olympic Games in 49erFX class

MANILA - Singapore sailors Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low have earned the country a place at next year's Olympic Games with their performance at the Hyundai 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 World Championships in Auckland on Sunday (Dec 8).

The pair, who are Asian Games champions, were 15th in the 49erFX skiff class with 198 points.

Six Olympic berths were up for grabs at the Dec 3-8 event for nations who had not already qualified at the 2018 World Championships, which marked the start of the qualifying period.

The top eight from the 2018 regatta secure Olympic qualification for their respective countries. Lim, 23, and 28-year-old Low finished in 34th place then.

In Auckland, they were seventh among the countries who had not qualified for the Tokyo Games. But with each national Olympic committee allowed to take up a maximum of one berth and two teams from the US qualifying, the Singaporeans earned the last spot available.

The 49erFX made its Olympic debut at the Rio Games. Singapore was represented in the event by Griselda Khng and Sara Tan.

Singapore sailors have qualified for every edition of the Olympics since 1984, peaking at 10 sailors in seven events at Rio 2016.