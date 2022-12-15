Sailing: SailGP launches ‘Beach Club’ tickets for Jan 14-15 race

SINGAPORE - Spectators at the Singapore Sail Grand Prix will be able catch the action while lounging on the beach when the race is held here on Jan 14 and 15, with organisers announcing a new “Beach Club” ticketing category on Thursday.

Priced at $350 a day, the tickets – which are available only for those aged 18 or older – will give fans an unobstructed view of the races from the beach at Parkland Green, East Coast Park. Other perks include an all-inclusive food and drinks package and entertainment via a live DJ.

Sailing fans who want to get even closer to the action can purchase “Bring Your Own Boat” package, which offers front-row views near the finishing line, live race commentary, a souvenir flag and beverage coupons.

There is also a more affordable option, priced at $38 a day, that allows entry into the official spectator area, with free admission for children under the age of five.

Regarded as sailing’s equivalent of Formula One, SailGP will see nine international teams battling it out in F50 catamarans, which can hit top speeds of more than 100kmh.

A star-studded line-up will be in town, including Olympic gold medallists Ben Ainslie, Tom Slingsby and Peter Burling as well as American sailing legend Jimmy Spithill.

Singapore is the eighth leg of SailGP’s 11-stop global championship that runs from May 2022 to May 2023, traversing locations including Copenhagen, Dubai, Bermuda, Sydney and San Francisco.

SailGP will also work with local schools St Hilda’s Primary, Endeavour Primary, Hwa Chong International and Overseas Family School for its community outreach youth programme. Each school has been paired with a SailGP team and students will get to meet the sailors during an exclusive behind the scenes tour.

Up to 25 youngsters will get a chance to work and learn onsite as part of its Inspire Careers programme and 16 local sailors will be selected to sail on the Waszp, a hydrofoiling dinghy.

Winners in Singapore will get the opportunity to represent the Republic at the Waszp Grand Final in San Francisco. Visit SailGP.com/Singapore for ticketing details.