Sailing: Record eyed as yachts embark on Sydney-Hobart race

SYDNEY – More than 100 yachts set sail Monday in the Sydney-Hobart race as favourable winds raised hopes for a record time in one of the world’s most punishing ocean events.

Fans gathered at coastal vantage points and on scores of spectator boats for a crowded start in the sun-splashed Sydney Harbour, which hours earlier had been shrouded in a thick fog that halted all ferry traffic.

A starting cannon fired to release 109 yachts on the 628-nautical mile (1,200-kilometre) blue water classic. The yachts are set to cross the finish line on Wednesday.

Crews dashed to get out of the city’s harbour, with four 100-foot supermaxis – the fastest boats in the contest – tacking within a few metres of each other in a heart-stopping battle to get the best line out to the open sea.

A final weather briefing on race day predicted “fresh to strong” north to northeasterly winds over the next day or so, giving the big boats a chance to challenge supermaxi Comanche’s 2017 record of one day, 9 hours, 15min and 24sec.

By late afternoon, the four supermaxis were speeding south along Australia’s eastern coast, leading the fleet towards the treacherous Bass Strait and a finish line in the Tasmanian state capital.

Comanche, which took a penalty turn inside the opening 20 minutes but regrouped, held the lead in the race for line honours, with rival supermaxis LawConnect, Black Jack and Wild Oats chasing, an online race tracker showed.

Wild Oats also took a penalty turn in an action-packed start that allowed LawConnect to grab the early advantage, only for Comanche to surge ahead after taking the wide line. The race also had its first dropout with the Hick 40 Avalanche reporting a broken bowsprit.

“We always think we’re going to be the best boat out there and do as well as we can,” Comanche skipper John Winning said ahead of the race. “We’ll just try and outsail the others and win it on that.”

Mark Richards, skipper of nine-time line honours-winning supermaxi Wild Oats, said his crew was buoyant after preparing for exactly these conditions.

“We put all our eggs in one basket and we put all our money on black for a downwind forecast and we have ended up getting it,” he told public broadcaster ABC.

“I think Wild Oats is going to be very fast,” Richards added. “The world is going to find out who is the fastest boat downwind.”