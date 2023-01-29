Sailing: Raffles Marina team win SB20 Asian Grand Slam and Asia Pacific C’ships

(From left) Magnus Ekbom, Freddie Hall and Agoston Sipos from Raffles Marina in action at the SB20 Asian Grand Slam and Asia Pacific Championships on Sunday. PHOTO: DONOVAN HO
SINGAPORE – The SB20 Asian Grand Slam and Asia Pacific Championships concluded on Sunday, with Raffles Marina’s Magnus Ekbom, Freddie Hall and Agoston Sipos winning the competition at One15 Marina Sentosa Cove Singapore.

They finished ahead of Royal Anglesey Yacht Club’s Ewan McEwan, Chong Tan Wei, Terena Lam and Jovina Choo, with Uzair Amin, Mohd Saifullah Mohd, Esa Asri Azman from Malaysia’s Royal Langkawi Yacht Club coming in third.

Twenty-two teams from around the region competed in the event, which serves as a prelude to the SB20 World Championships that Singapore will be hosting in 2025.

The competition was initially slated to be held in the Republic for the first time in 2021, but was eventually moved to Clube Naval de Cascais, Portugal, owing to the pandemic.

The 2025 SB20 World Championships will feature 80 teams – 40 local and 40 foreign – and are hosted and organised by One15 Marina Sentosa Cove Singapore, the Singapore Sailing Federation and the SB20 Association of Singapore.

